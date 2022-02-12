ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Wolves claim first region title in 11 years

By Rob Gantt, rgantt@ourgazette.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot many Class AA girls basketball teams can say they’ve got it more dialed in than Timberland High School does right now. The Lady Wolves finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak and head into the playoffs off an easy win, 71-33, at home against Lake Marion on Feb....

