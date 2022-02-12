ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympics-Snowboarding-United States win gold in snowboard cross mixed team event

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – The United States won gold in...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Snowboard Cross#Italy#Zhangjiakou#Reuters
froggyweb.com

Olympics-Nordic combined-“We should be there too”, says Geraghty-Moats

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Tara Geraghty-Moats will watch the Nordic combined large hill final on Tuesday but it will be with gritted teeth as the World Cup winner again contemplates the injustice of women being excluded from her chosen sport at the Olympics. The American did tune in for...
SPORTS
froggyweb.com

Olympics-Bobsleigh-Humphries of the United States takes gold in monobob

YANQING, China (Reuters) – Kaillie Humphries of the United States won the gold medal in monobob at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday. Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States took the silver medal with Christine de Bruin of Canada taking the bronze. (Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by...
SPORTS
froggyweb.com

Olympics-Snowboarding-Gasser wins Big Air gold, Sadowski-Synnott takes silver

BEIJING (Reuters) -Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser won Big Air gold at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won silver while Kokomo Murase of Japan took bronze. The 30-year-old Gasser, who took gold in the inaugural Big Air competition in 2018 at Pyeongchang, launched a perfect cab...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
froggyweb.com

Olympics-Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s failed drug test

BEIJING (Reuters) – Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared nL8N2UP0C8 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to compete in the women’s singles at the Beijing Olympics following a failed test for a banned substance before the Games. Here is a summary of key dates...
SPORTS
froggyweb.com

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Swiss Suter on course for gold in women’s downhill

YANQING, China (Reuters) -Switzerland’s Corinne Suter was in the gold medal position after the first 20 skiers had completed their runs in the women’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Suter powered down the piste, known as ‘The Rock’, in a time of 1:31.87, beating Italy’s defending...
SPORTS
froggyweb.com

Olympics-Snowboarding-Parrot tops Big Air qualifying, Toutant out

BEIJING (Reuters) – Canadian Max Parrot stayed on course for his second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics after topping the Big Air qualifying standings on Monday as his compatriot and defending champion Sebastien Toutant failed to advance after a nasty crash. Chinese teenager Su Yiming and decorated snowboarder...
SPORTS
froggyweb.com

Kremlin hopes Valieva and her teammates will be awarded gold medal soon

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Monday said it hoped Russia’s Kamila Valieva and her Olympic figure skating teammates would soon be awarded their gold medal, after sport’s top court cleared the teenager to compete in her next Olympic event despite having tested positive for a banned drug.
SPORTS
froggyweb.com

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Suter studied Vonn ahead of gold medal run

YANQING, China (Reuters) – Women’s downhill Olympic champion Corinne Suter said she turned to video clips of American skier Lindsey Vonn for inspiration ahead of her gold-medal winning run on Wednesday which gave Switzerland a rare downhill double. Suter achieved what Vonn couldn’t manage in Pyeongchang four years...
SPORTS
froggyweb.com

Olympics-Speed skating-Norway overpower ROC to retain team pursuit title

BEIJING (Reuters) – Norway beat the Russian Olympic Committee in the men’s speed skating team pursuit final at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, becoming the first country to win two gold medals in the event. The defending champions whizzed around the National Speed Skating Oval, steadily widening the...
SPORTS
froggyweb.com

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-China dominates men’s aerials qualifiers

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – China took the top two spots in the men’s freeski aerials qualifying session on Tuesday with Pycheongchang 2018 gold medallist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine also reaching the final. Veteran skiers Qi Guangpu and Jia Zongyang, who teamed up to take silver in the mixed...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy