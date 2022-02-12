Olympics-Snowboarding-United States win gold in snowboard cross mixed team event

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
Biracial athlete Kelly Curtis made history as the first Black athlete to represent Team USA at the Olympics in the sport of skeleton. However, Curtis wants the media to acknowledge both sides of her heritage. “Welp I didn’t expect my first Olympic Games to create such a buzz around my...
BEIJING (Reuters) – American Rick DeMont may be 11,000km away from the Beijing Olympics but he knows exactly what it is like as a teenager to be in the eye of a doping storm, just like 15-year-old Russian gold medal-winning figure skater Kamila Valieva. Valieva tested positive for a...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Tara Geraghty-Moats will watch the Nordic combined large hill final on Tuesday but it will be with gritted teeth as the World Cup winner again contemplates the injustice of women being excluded from her chosen sport at the Olympics. The American did tune in for...
YANQING, China (Reuters) – Kaillie Humphries of the United States won the gold medal in monobob at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday. Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States took the silver medal with Christine de Bruin of Canada taking the bronze. (Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by...
BEIJING (Reuters) -Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser won Big Air gold at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won silver while Kokomo Murase of Japan took bronze. The 30-year-old Gasser, who took gold in the inaugural Big Air competition in 2018 at Pyeongchang, launched a perfect cab...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Hungary’s Liu Shaoang won the short track speed skating men’s 500 metres gold medal at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday. Konstantin Ivliev took the silver for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Canada’s Steven Dubois claimed the bronze. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared nL8N2UP0C8 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to compete in the women’s singles at the Beijing Olympics following a failed test for a banned substance before the Games. Here is a summary of key dates...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) -China’s Eileen Gu made it safely through “scary” freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, roaring back in her second run with jumps and mid-air grabs to advance to the final. Qualifiers were always far more “nerve-wracking” than the final, the...
YANQING, China (Reuters) -Switzerland’s Corinne Suter was in the gold medal position after the first 20 skiers had completed their runs in the women’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Suter powered down the piste, known as ‘The Rock’, in a time of 1:31.87, beating Italy’s defending...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Canadian Max Parrot stayed on course for his second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics after topping the Big Air qualifying standings on Monday as his compatriot and defending champion Sebastien Toutant failed to advance after a nasty crash. Chinese teenager Su Yiming and decorated snowboarder...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Monday said it hoped Russia’s Kamila Valieva and her Olympic figure skating teammates would soon be awarded their gold medal, after sport’s top court cleared the teenager to compete in her next Olympic event despite having tested positive for a banned drug.
YANQING, China (Reuters) – Women’s downhill Olympic champion Corinne Suter said she turned to video clips of American skier Lindsey Vonn for inspiration ahead of her gold-medal winning run on Wednesday which gave Switzerland a rare downhill double. Suter achieved what Vonn couldn’t manage in Pyeongchang four years...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Norway beat the Russian Olympic Committee in the men’s speed skating team pursuit final at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, becoming the first country to win two gold medals in the event. The defending champions whizzed around the National Speed Skating Oval, steadily widening the...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – China took the top two spots in the men’s freeski aerials qualifying session on Tuesday with Pycheongchang 2018 gold medallist Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine also reaching the final. Veteran skiers Qi Guangpu and Jia Zongyang, who teamed up to take silver in the mixed...
YANQING, China (Reuters) – The final individual men’s event, the slalom, takes place at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, and promises to be the most open alpine skiing event at the Games in recent memory. All six World Cup slalom races this season have been won by different...
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that one new COVID-19 case was detected among Games-related personnel on Feb. 14. This one case was detected in the “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, the notice said.
YANQING, China (Reuters) – Mikaela Shiffrin, who has yet to come close to fulfilling the medal hopes team U.S. had placed on her at the Winter Olympics, said she sees her performance coming 18th in the downhill as useful training for the combined race on Thursday. The 26-year-old Shiffrin,...
