Sports

Olympics-Snowboarding-United States win gold in snowboard cross mixed team event

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – The United States won gold in...

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Snowboard Cross#Italy#Zhangjiakou#Reuters
Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada’s Captain Clutch leads quietly from the front

BEIJING (Reuters) – Twelve years after earning a place in Canadian hearts with a gold medal effort on home ice at the Vancouver Olympics, Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin has quietly blazed a trail to her fourth Olympic final. Aged 18, Poulin scored both goals in her team’s shutout win...
SPORTS
Olympics-Snowboarding-Parrot tops Big Air qualifying, Toutant out

BEIJING (Reuters) – Canadian Max Parrot stayed on course for his second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics after topping the Big Air qualifying standings on Monday as his compatriot and defending champion Sebastien Toutant failed to advance after a nasty crash. Chinese teenager Su Yiming and decorated snowboarder...
SPORTS
Olympics-Figure skating-Shelved medal ceremony tough for ‘tight’ Team USA

BEIJING (Reuters) – The camaraderie of Team USA’s figure skaters has been on full display at the Beijing Olympics, adding to the disappointment for its members of a postponed team-event awards ceremony in the wake of Russian Kamila Valieva’s doping case. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said...
SPORTS
Sports
Olympics-Biathlon-Norway win brilliant relay gold after ROC collapse

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) -Norway roared back to pull off a stunning win in the men’s 4×7.5km biathlon relay at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday following a sensational collapse on the final shoot by Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The middle two legs of the race...
SPORTS
Olympics-Valieva’s ‘B’ sample yet to be examined – IOC

BEIJING (Reuters) – The B-sample of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is yet to be analysed at the Beijing Olympics despite an initial positive drug test, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday. The teenager was cleared to compete in Tueday evening’s single event after a Court of Arbitration...
SPORTS
Olympics-Speed skating-Norway to race ROC in men’s team pursuit final

BEIJING (Reuters) – Norway will race the Russian Olympic Committee in the final of the men’s speed skating team pursuit at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, attempting to become the first team to win two golds in the event. The defending champions from Pyeongchang defeated the Netherlands in...
SPORTS
Olympics-Cold snap causes problems for Olympic organisers

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Freezing temperatures have continued to cause problems for the organisers at the Beijing Olympics, with Tuesday’s biathlon 4 x 7.5 km relay brought forward by two and a half hours to avoid the evening chill. With temperatures at the biathlon, cross-country and ski jump...
WORLD
Soccer-Arruabarrena takes over from van Marwijk as UAE coach

(Reuters) – Argentina’s Rodolfo Arruabarrena has replaced Bert van Marwijk as head coach of the United Arab Emirates, the country’s football federation announced on Sunday. Arruabarrena takes over after the Dutchman was fired on Saturday with the UAE in third place in Group A of the third...
SOCCER
Olympics-Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s failed drug test

BEIJING (Reuters) – Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared nL8N2UP0C8 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to compete in the women’s singles at the Beijing Olympics following a failed test for a banned substance before the Games. Here is a summary of key dates...
SPORTS
Olympic-Nordic combined-Wrong turn costs Riiber his shot at gold

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber won his race against time to compete in Tuesday’s large hill/10 km event at the Beijing Olympics, but there was to be no gold medal miracle as a wrong turn on the ski course cost him dear. After testing...
SPORTS
Motor racing-F1 team Williams unveil 2022 livery

(Reuters) – British Formula One team Williams on Tuesday unveiled the livery that their new FW44 challenger will sport in the upcoming 2022 season. Williams, who are hoping to build on last season’s six top-10 finishes including a second place for Mercedes’ new recruit George Russell at the Belgian Grand Prix, will run their car in a diamond-patterned blue livery with touches of red.
MOTORSPORTS
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 409.92 million, death toll at 6,182,383

(Reuters) – More than 409.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,182,383​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WORLD

