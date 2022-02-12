Olympics-Snowboarding-United States win gold in snowboard cross mixed team event

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
Biracial athlete Kelly Curtis made history as the first Black athlete to represent Team USA at the Olympics in the sport of skeleton. However, Curtis wants the media to acknowledge both sides of her heritage. “Welp I didn’t expect my first Olympic Games to create such a buzz around my...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won gold in the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Eileen Gu of China took the silver, while Kelly Sildaru of Estonia won bronze. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BEIJING (Reuters) – Twelve years after earning a place in Canadian hearts with a gold medal effort on home ice at the Vancouver Olympics, Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin has quietly blazed a trail to her fourth Olympic final. Aged 18, Poulin scored both goals in her team’s shutout win...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Canadian Max Parrot stayed on course for his second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics after topping the Big Air qualifying standings on Monday as his compatriot and defending champion Sebastien Toutant failed to advance after a nasty crash. Chinese teenager Su Yiming and decorated snowboarder...
BEIJING (Reuters) – The camaraderie of Team USA’s figure skaters has been on full display at the Beijing Olympics, adding to the disappointment for its members of a postponed team-event awards ceremony in the wake of Russian Kamila Valieva’s doping case. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said...
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that one new COVID-19 case was detected among Games-related personnel on Feb. 14. This one case was detected in the “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, the notice said.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) -Norway roared back to pull off a stunning win in the men’s 4×7.5km biathlon relay at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday following a sensational collapse on the final shoot by Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The middle two legs of the race...
BEIJING (Reuters) – The B-sample of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is yet to be analysed at the Beijing Olympics despite an initial positive drug test, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday. The teenager was cleared to compete in Tueday evening’s single event after a Court of Arbitration...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Norway will race the Russian Olympic Committee in the final of the men’s speed skating team pursuit at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, attempting to become the first team to win two golds in the event. The defending champions from Pyeongchang defeated the Netherlands in...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Freezing temperatures have continued to cause problems for the organisers at the Beijing Olympics, with Tuesday’s biathlon 4 x 7.5 km relay brought forward by two and a half hours to avoid the evening chill. With temperatures at the biathlon, cross-country and ski jump...
(Reuters) – Argentina’s Rodolfo Arruabarrena has replaced Bert van Marwijk as head coach of the United Arab Emirates, the country’s football federation announced on Sunday. Arruabarrena takes over after the Dutchman was fired on Saturday with the UAE in third place in Group A of the third...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared nL8N2UP0C8 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to compete in the women’s singles at the Beijing Olympics following a failed test for a banned substance before the Games. Here is a summary of key dates...
YANQING, China (Reuters) – On Tuesday morning, exactly 23 days after a crash in Cortina d’Ampezzo left her on crutches, Sofia Goggia woke up, downed some painkillers and lined up for the women’s downhill race at the Winter Olympics. By afternoon the Italian skier was mounting the...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber won his race against time to compete in Tuesday’s large hill/10 km event at the Beijing Olympics, but there was to be no gold medal miracle as a wrong turn on the ski course cost him dear. After testing...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s U.S.-born figure skater Zhu Yi came back with a smile on Tuesday after her earlier flop on the Olympic ice, earning rousing applause from the hometown crowd at the Beijing Games, even though she was unlikely to qualify for the free skate. Skating to...
(Reuters) – British Formula One team Williams on Tuesday unveiled the livery that their new FW44 challenger will sport in the upcoming 2022 season. Williams, who are hoping to build on last season’s six top-10 finishes including a second place for Mercedes’ new recruit George Russell at the Belgian Grand Prix, will run their car in a diamond-patterned blue livery with touches of red.
(Reuters) – More than 409.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,182,383 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
YANQING, China (Reuters) – Elana Meyers Taylor has overcome many challenges in the 15-year bobsleigh career, but for the 37-year-old mother of a toddler to have overcome COVID-19 and win a silver Olympic medal for the U.S. has to be among the most impressive feats this Games. Meyers Taylor...
