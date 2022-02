Sweden remains at the top of the men’s curling standings, while Team USA has work to do to move up into a semifinal spot with three games remaining on its schedule. Team USA’s win over China on Sunday snapped a 2-game losing streak for John Shuster’s squad, but wasn’t enough to move the them up the leaderboard. At 3-3, the U.S. is currently sixth in the standings, with the top four teams moving on to the tournament semifinals.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO