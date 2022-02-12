ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken businesses offer items for Valentine's Day

By Bill Bengtson bbengtson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
A boost in business is part of the mid-February scene for at least a few local establishments, as Valentine's Day stirs up interest.

The past few days have resulted in plenty of holiday cards making their way to Cyndi's Sweet Shoppe on Laurens Street where owner Cindy Rudisill just completed her third annual card campaign in support of some of Aiken's oldest residents.

"I ask people to make cards for the senior citizens of Aiken. This came to me a few years ago, because I think people in a nursing home or assisted living ... might not have families around, or they're neglected somewhat," she said.

Rudisill's arrangement was to encourage local residents -- kids in particular -- to provide handmade cards to be distributed to residents of local nursing homes over the next few days, in connection with Valentine's Day. The card makers, in return, receive a $2 gift card for the candy store.

"It's really caught on. Teachers, a lot of times, will have their classes do it," she said, noting that some adults -- including some with senior status -- also choose to provide cards for the annual effort.

Twinkle and carats are major parts of the package at Windsor Fine Jewelers, one of Augusta's most prominent business landmarks, at 2635 Washington Road. "We've got tons of Valentine's Day items, and we've got a lot of jewelry focused on love, connection and hearts -- some in silver, some in gold," said Shane Thompson, the marketing director.

"We have an influx of affordable gift-giving jewelry ... We'll increase certain areas that are easier to get, for Valentine's Day, because it's still a very special holiday, but it's not a holiday where people spend quite as much as they would, like, at Christmas."

Valentine's Day is "definitely right up our alley, and our prices are good for everybody," he said. "We have price points for products that are good for everybody, so it's easy to make a purchase. Not everything is above a certain price point."

Flowers are the name of the game for Paul and Rachel Cox, co-owners of Blossoms of Grace. The Johnston-based business has plenty of traffic this month, Rachel noted. "We're taking orders, and people are getting excited about purchasing their gift for their loved ones."

She also offered a description of the outgoing products.

"They're fresh, they're ripe and they're cut the same day that we deliver them, and we have scented stems that we put in with all of our bouquets, like African blue basil, citronella and plectranthus," she said, noting that the business' sales started in 2021, in the wake of a church-based effort to reach out to new neighbors and offer greetings and good wishes through flowers.

Baked goods are the focal point for Karli Stone, owner of Smallcakes of North Augusta, in the Sweetwater Square shopping center. Cupcake varieties for the occasion, she said, include chocolate-covered strawberry, strawberries and cream, brownie red velvet, raspberry love potion, strawberry cream cheese, Reese's cups and plenty of others.

Heart-shaped cookie cakes, cupcakes and pupcakes (dog-friendly cakes) are also part of the mix, along with other dog treats, Stone said. "We do specials and all different types of treats for every single holiday."

A pooch-friendly option is also on the radar at 199 Willow Run Road. The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare is offering a Monday-only adoption special, with prices set at $14 for adult cats and dogs and $75 for kittens (no puppies are currently available).

CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
