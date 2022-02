With the wide selection of artisan chocolate made right here in the Bay Area, there's no need to settle for drugstore chocolates this Valentine's Day. Cocoa lovers will find some fascinatingly unique flavors, gorgeous presentations, and meaningful commitments to fair-trade practices from local chocolate artists. (Plus, at the prices of craft truffles, you won't be tempted to over-indulge.) Hoodline has rounded up some hyper-local chocolatiers in San Francisco and the East Bay to help you branch out beyond Ghirardelli and Tcho. Just keep in mind that local and handmade chocolate can go fast this time of year — Formosa in Oakland is already sold out for Valentine's Day!

