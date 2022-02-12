Delivery or dine in? Restaurateurs consider a future without masks

Who and what we choose to prepare for our meals consumes a large part of our daily rhythms. Meal plans vary enormously, but many focus on other animals. Eating other animals raises enormous ethical issues around how the animals themselves are treated as well as the damage that industrial food production does to the health of the planet. But what if meat-eating became a thing of the past? In her challenging new book, Once Upon a Time We Ate Animals: The Future of Food, futures-anthropologist Roanne van Voorst "offers a clear and compelling vision of what it means to live in a world without meat."1,2 Here's what van Voorst had to say about her penetrating insights into future-think.

