Delivery or dine in? Restaurateurs consider a future without masks

Explore dining in East Hampton, check out Honest Plate food delivery service and more tasty bites from this week’s East End “Food Seen.”. Whether you’re in town for weekend getaway or to pick something up from the hardware store, East Hampton has a plethora of solid eateries. Let’s start on Newtown Lane, where Hampton Chutney Co. is its newest tenant. Patrons were willing to wait outside in the cold during opening weekend in late December, which tells you the scrumptiousness of Chutney’s dosas (large, crispy sourdough crepes that can be filled with masala, grilled portobello mushrooms, Balsamic roasted onions, spinach, goat cheese, etc.) and uttapams (thicker, pizza-like dosas with similar toppings). The oat chai and cardamom coffees also hit the spot.
