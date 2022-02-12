ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delivery or dine in? Restaurateurs consider a future without masks

By Spencer Conlin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrdering for food delivery blew up during the pandemic, and remains perhaps the easiest way for restaurants to reach customers. But with the mask mandate no longer in effect amid dwindling COVID-19 case numbers, people may start going out to eat more. Frank Scavio and his brothers at Paesan’s...

PIX11

NYC lawmakers consider the fate of outdoor dining

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City lawmakers on Tuesday are considering a plan that would make outdoor dining a permanent fixture.  While not all neighbors may want to see the outdoor dining structures that popped up during the pandemic stick around, one person who’d like to keep them on the menu is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
niagaranow.com

Restaurateur hopes this is final COVID reopening

Regulars, like 'The Boys at the Bar,' are happy to be back at Silks. Silks Country Kitchen took the day off on Monday to reorient from a takeout model back to in-house dining, and co-owner Jen Phelan would like for it to be the last time. “I'm very hopeful that...
RESTAURANTS
danspapers.com

Food Seen: East Hampton Dining, Honest Plate Delivery & More

Explore dining in East Hampton, check out Honest Plate food delivery service and more tasty bites from this week’s East End “Food Seen.”. Whether you’re in town for weekend getaway or to pick something up from the hardware store, East Hampton has a plethora of solid eateries. Let’s start on Newtown Lane, where Hampton Chutney Co. is its newest tenant. Patrons were willing to wait outside in the cold during opening weekend in late December, which tells you the scrumptiousness of Chutney’s dosas (large, crispy sourdough crepes that can be filled with masala, grilled portobello mushrooms, Balsamic roasted onions, spinach, goat cheese, etc.) and uttapams (thicker, pizza-like dosas with similar toppings). The oat chai and cardamom coffees also hit the spot.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Daily Gazette

EDITORIAL: Consider all potential impacts of outdoor dining

One of the unexpected, enjoyable benefits of this horrible pandemic has been more opportunities to dine outside. To help struggling restaurants and bars survive social distancing mandates and capacity restrictions, cities around the country temporarily allowed restaurants to expand their offerings onto sidewalks, alleys and streets. It turns out that...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Total Food Service

Restaurateur Rodolitz Teams With Vaynerchuk To Launch NFT Dining Venture

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are about more than exclusive internet art and speculative online investment. Set to open in early 2023, under the ambitious and revolutionary leadership of co-founders David Rodolitz (CEO) and Gary Vaynerchuk (Chairman), Flyfish Club will become the first private dining club in the world where membership is purchased on the blockchain as an NFT, right in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dmagazine.com

Where to Dine on V-Day Without the Cliché

Te Deseo is a pretty good party any night with its extensive cigar and tequila lists and delicacies from all over Latin America—tiraditos from Peru, stuffed arepas from Venezuela, elotes from Mexico. On Valentine’s Day, guests can also pair salsa dancing lessons with their dinner: 20-minute classes will be offered at the top of each hour from 5 to 10 p.m.
RESTAURANTS
mynews13.com

Chocolatier says inflation is impacting the price of ingredients

CLEVELAND — Emily Bean prepped for Valentine’s Day for a while. Candy and chocolate shops are feeling the impact of inflation. Mitchell's Fine Chocolates in Cleveland is buying products in bulk to save money. “We sort of recoup after Christmas to do a good, deep clean, re-inventory, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Outrage as Indian restaurant turns away wheelchair user to avoid ‘disturbing customers’

A popular restaurant near Delhi reportedly denied entry to a disabled woman claiming that her wheelchair would “disturb other diners”, sparking outrage on social media.Srishti Pandey said she decided to go public after she was left heartbroken and disgusted by the ordeal because she has faced years of “systematic discrimination”.Ms Pandey said she went to the popular restaurant Raasta in Gurugram with her friends and family on Friday, when the staff told them that her wheelchair could not go inside. “We thought it was an accessibility issue, but it wasn’t,” she said in a tweet. “We told him that we’d...
RESTAURANTS
mynews13.com

Milwaukee’s Pizza Shuttle to transition to employee ownership

MILWAUKEE — A well-known Milwaukee pizza shop is about the change owners, going from its longtime founders to become employee-owned. Mark Gold owns Pizza Shuttle along with his business partner Louis Siecinski, and after nearly 40 years at the helm, Gold said retirement is on the horizon. “You realize...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Washingtonian.com

Ambar Restaurateur Is Bringing Limitless Mexican Dining to Arlington

Ambar restaurateur Ivan Iricanin has re-envisioned and renamed his three-story Mexican restaurant in Clarendon several times since opening it as a chef-driven spot in summer 2019. The latest fast-casual iteration, Tacos Tortas Tequila, was what he calls an “easy execution” model, driven by pandemic necessity. Now, Iricanin is looking to make a “forever move”—and that move involves all-you-can-eat tacos and guacamole.
RESTAURANTS
psychologytoday.com

Will the Future of Food Be a World Without Meat?

Who and what we choose to prepare for our meals consumes a large part of our daily rhythms. Meal plans vary enormously, but many focus on other animals. Eating other animals raises enormous ethical issues around how the animals themselves are treated as well as the damage that industrial food production does to the health of the planet. But what if meat-eating became a thing of the past? In her challenging new book, Once Upon a Time We Ate Animals: The Future of Food, futures-anthropologist Roanne van Voorst "offers a clear and compelling vision of what it means to live in a world without meat."1,2 Here's what van Voorst had to say about her penetrating insights into future-think.
AGRICULTURE
spottedbylocals.com

The future of Spotted by Locals Without Founders Sanne & Bart

We are writing to let you know that a wonderful team of long-time fans will continue running Spotted by Locals. We (Sanne & Bart) will leave, 13 years after founding Spotted by Locals. To say it wasn’t an easy decision is a huge understatement. But we feel it’s the best decision we can make for Spotted by Locals, and for the community that we love so much. We are leaving full of warm feelings about the amazing times we had with our Spotters, proud of what we achieved and full of confidence in the future of Spotted by Locals.
ECONOMY
ABC7 Chicago

City considers making pandemic sidewalk dining rules permanent

As New York City gets closer to its goal of returning to a pre-pandemic way of life, elected officials are considering making one emergency order a permanent fixture. A New York City Council committee held its first hearing Tuesday on a bill requested by Mayor Eric Adams that would change the rules for restaurant outdoor seating permits that would allow for more businesses to provide a sidewalk seating option.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

