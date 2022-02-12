ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Behind China-South Korea skating row, a deeper cultural rift

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Chinese and South Korean short track ice skating fans are duking it out online over allegations of foul play, tapping...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

American Erin Jackson wins 500m speed skating gold at Winter Olympics after teammate gave up spot

US speed skater Erin Jackson won the women’s 500m gold medal at the Winter Olympics in a time of 37.04 on Sunday. Jackson almost missed competing in the 500m at the Olympics after she had slipped during qualifying trials, but her teammate and friend Brittany Bowe gave up her own spot to ensure the world No. 1 was able to go to Beijing — and it paid off.
SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Why Eileen Gu is luxury fashion’s dream model

Oscar Holland, CNN | Teele Rebane, CNN and Lizzy Yee, CNN. For followers of freestyle skiing and fashion alike, the buzz surrounding Winter Olympian Eileen Gu at this year’s Games has come as little surprise. The 18-year-old’s gold medal performance in the big air competition thrust her into the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Sports

Russian Skater Kamila Valieva Blames Grandfather's Medicine

Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old’s defense is “contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking.”. The argument was made at...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Seoul#Olympics#Associated Press Seoul#Ap#Chinese#South Koreans
CBS News

U.S., South Korea and Japan to discuss North Korea following missile tests

Leaders from the United States, South Korea and Japan will meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea after it launched a record number of missiles last month. Meanwhile, the North Korean government is acknowledging a "food crisis" in the country. Soo Kim, a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the situation.
MILITARY
Reuters

International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMZ-TV Online

Virus Outbreak South Korea

S. Korean COVID deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate. South Korea is reporting its most COVID-19 deaths in a month as the U.S. advises Americans to avoid traveling to the country grappling with a omicron surge. The country reported 61 deaths Tuesday and its 57,000 new cases were another one-day record. While the omicron variant so far seems less likely to cause serious illness or death, the greater scale of the outbreak is fueling concerns that hospitalizations and fatalities could spike. A health ministry official says hospital resources are stable, with less than 27% of COVID-19 intensive care units occupied. South Korea has a high vaccination rate, with nearly 58% of the population having received boosters, so officials hope that will prevent hospital systems from buckling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

SES AI Expands in South Korea

SES AI Corp (NYSE: SES) has incorporated its subsidiary SES Korea and plans to build a pre-production facility in South Korea. SES Korea will be SES's second major operation outside of the United States, after SES Shanghai. SES Korea expects to have approximately 50 employees by the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
thedallasnews.net

Anti-China Sentiment Erupts in South Korea Ahead of Vote

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Animosity toward China, which has long simmered in South Korea, exploded into the open this week following a pair of controversies during the Winter Olympics in Beijing. It began when a woman dressed in a pink hanbok, a traditional Korean dress, carried a Chinese flag while...
CHINA
duke.edu

Flag of the Week: South Korea

South Korea occupies the southern half of the Korean peninsula, bordered by North Korea to the north. The circle in the center of the South Korean flag symbolizes balance (yin and yang). The flag also features four trigrams, which together represent the principles of harmony and harmony. Fast Facts. Area:...
ASIA
Idaho8.com

Su joins Gu with Olympic big air gold for host China

BEIJING (AP) — Su Yiming gave host China its second gold medal at Big Air Shougang to match Eileen Gu with a stunning show at the repurposed steel mill while winning the country’s first top prize in Olympic snowboarding. The 17-year-old child actor-turned-rider followed up his unexpected silver in slopestyle by joining Gu in cementing his celebrity status with a big air gold. Gu won the freestyle skiing best-trick contest last week on her final jump and the celebration briefly broke Chinese social media website Weibo. Mons Roisland of Norway got the silver medal in big air snowboarding and Max Parrot of Canada took home the bronze.
SPORTS
Coinspeaker

Metaverse ETFs on Rise in South Korea

With the metaverse EFTs making waves in South Korea, an increase in revenue is inevitable. Local and foreign Investors make about 70% of revenue in South Korea. The Metaverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a future internet replication, are now in high demand in South Korea. Business investors in the Technology Industry and other sectors are keying into the probable “internet successor.” The metaverse is a 3D digital idea that allows users access to several opportunities. It offers virtual experiences for online game players on video games like Fortnite, Pearl Abyss, and Minecraft. Also, it helps users connect with friends, conduct business activities, and so on. It is a digital platform that focuses on virtual and augmented reality, relevant now and in years to come.
STOCKS
Idaho8.com

Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

BEIJING (AP) — Norway has won its second straight Olympic gold medal in men’s team pursuit speedskating. The Japanese women were headed for another gold as well — until one of their skaters crashed on the final turn. The stunning fall by Nana Takagi handed the women’s team pursuit gold to Canada. The United States won its second speedskating medal of the Beijing Games. The Americans got a bronze on the men’s side, denying Dutch star Sven Kramer his 10th career medal. Norway repeated its run to the gold medal from four years ago with a win over the Russian skaters.
SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Winter Olympians champion climate, peace amid muted activism

BEIJING (AP) — Around the world, athletes are throwing their support behind political and social causes, part of a wave of sports activism that has flourished in the years since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during games to protest police brutality against Black people. The Olympics are no exception, even here in Beijing, where pro-Democracy demonstrations were violently put down in Tiananmen Square in 1989. In perhaps the most timely example of activism at these Games, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych finished his run by flashing a sign with his country’s flag and the message “No War in Ukraine.”
SOCIETY
Idaho8.com

Russia’s Olympic doping case helps China skirt dicey topics

BEIJING (AP) — The doping scandal around Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been a Games-changer at the Beijing Olympics. It has pushed aside sensitive topics that Chinese officials hope to avoid answering at daily news briefings. The entire focus is on 15-year-old Valieva and this will continue through her long program this week where she is expected to win gold — her second of the Games — but be banned from receiving her medal after failing a pre-Games doping test. Questions have largely about Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in northwestern China.
TENNIS
Idaho8.com

For Olympic curling skips, lost voice is occupational hazard

BEIJING (AP) — Tabitha Peterson is fighting a tricky and troublesome injury as she tries to guide the U.S. women’s curling team to the Olympic medal round. The American skip is losing her voice. That’s no small problem when a big part of your job is shouting instructions to your teammates at the other end of the 146-foot sheet of ice. The skip throws the last and most important rocks in each end. They’re also the captain of the four-person team and have the final say on all strategic decisions. Peterson’s teammates say it’s not uncommon for her to lose her voice. But it’s early in the week for them to have to start making adjustments.
SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Riiber’s mistake helps Graabak of Norway win Nordic combined

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Joergen Graabak of Norway won Olympic gold in Nordic combined. He rallied from a deficit of 2 minutes, 7 seconds to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race after placing 12th in ski jumping. Graabak became the first two-time Nordic combined Olympic champion on the large hill after winning the event in 2014. Norwegian teammate Jens Luraas Oftebro won silver. Akito Watabe of Japan earned bronze. Norwegian superstar Jarl Magnus Riiber had a 44-second lead in cross-country race but made a wrong turn and ended up finishing eighth.
SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Historic sweep for Germany, taking 3 medals in Olympic 2-man

BEIJING (AP) — Germany just made a whole lot of bobsled history at the Beijing Olympics. Francesco Friedrich drove to a gold medal in the two-man event. Germany also got second and third with Johannes Lochner driving to silver and Christoph Hafer piloting his sled to the bronze. That’s the first gold-silver-bronze sweep by any nation in any Olympic bobsled race. It also gave Germany seven sliding gold medals so far in Beijing. That’s more than any nation has ever won in bobsled, skeleton and luge at a single Olympics. Frank DelDuca was the driver of the top U.S. sled. He finished 13th.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy