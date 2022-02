Some intriguing predictions have been made by Graphically Challenged again in regard to next-gen graphics card pricing and performance. A few months ago, the content creator posted a list of MSRP price predictions for the upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series, which will be based on the Lovelace architecture. The high-end RTX 4090 that should sport the AD102 GPU was placed alongside a gut-punching price guess of US$2,999, while the cheapest card in the series, the RTX 4050, was estimated at US$279. However, the volatile graphics card market has resulted in the TechTuber revising their estimates for the RTX 4090 and also offering a prediction for AMD’s RX 7900 XT.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO