TimesTalk — February 11, 2022

London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.

TENNIS ・ 7 HOURS AGO