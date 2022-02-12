Premiere Watch: Forecasting Love and Weather, Twenty Five Twenty One

What kept you reaching for more (or agonizing when there was no more), and what made you want to throw your remote through the screen? Time to weigh in…. The Classic: Yep, this is me still refusing to watch anything till the new shows drop [ahh!!]. However, my Sohn Ye-jin fever continues from last week… and serendipitous timing too, considering the Sohn Ye-jin/Hyun Bin marriage announcement! Real life aside, The Classic — well — I can see why it’s a classic. The stories overlap quite nicely, and the cast (babies!) is really great. I wish the daughter storyline was given a little more time, because I don’t feel like we really got a sense of who she was, but I love a good tragedy, so the mother’s storyline was right up my alley. I also really enjoyed how “real” everyone looked in this movie. You don’t get crooked teeth and imperfect skin that much any more. I’m also a little surprised by how much I loved Jo In-sung here. He did a bang-up job with that ending scene.

