Midland was denied a Senior Day victory by Dakota Wesleyan 76-75 as the Warriors' last second shot fell short. The Midland seniors put on a show on their special day as the group scored all of Midland’s opening 18 points and 27 of Midland’s 31 first-half points. In their first starts of the season, Tanner DeKock connected on his first three-point shot of the season while Emanuel Bryson was a flawless 4-of-4 from the field on his way to nine points in the half.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO