ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

(PDF) Big Data Analytics in Education Market Is Expected to Reach $57.14 Billion by 2030

texasguardian.com
 3 days ago

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global big data analytics in education market generated $13.58 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.14 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top...

www.texasguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
texasguardian.com

Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Speaker Amplifier Market is Projected to Reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to Register a CAGR of 7.6%

Speaker Amplifier Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global speaker amplifier market size was valued at $3.73 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

North America Luxury Furniture Market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022

The domestic sector contributed nearly 2/3rd to the North American luxury furniture market revenue in 2015. North America Luxury Furniture Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the period 2016 - 2022.The U.S. is the biggest luxury furniture market in North America, followed by Canada. Improving economic conditions throughout the region, have created favorable conditions for the growth of luxury furniture market. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers across US, Canada and Mexico, coupled with the improving real estate sector, largely supplement the market growth.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
texasguardian.com

Wood Coatings Market to grow exponentially during 2020 to 2025, North America is driving the industry growth

According to the report, the global wood coatings market was over at $7.80 billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass $11.98 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Celanese Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market To Be Driven By Increasing Importance And Demand For Analytical Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global laboratory gas generators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

Global 5G IoT Market To Be Driven By The Robust Investments Into The Adoption Of Advanced Digital Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 5G IoT Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5g iot market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, technology, end-user, and?major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analyzing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data Analytics#Market Intelligence#Allied Market Research#Cagr
texasguardian.com

Balsa Core Materials Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Region, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2025

Balsa Core Materials Market size is estimated to grow at a significant rate during 2018 to 2025. As per the report, Balsa Core Materials Market was over $199 million in 2017, and is projected to surpass $291 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for approximately 40% share in 2017.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2028 Report

The global optical communication and networking equipment market size is expected to reach USD 34.47 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-speed network connectivity, increasing usage of smartphones and network connected devices, as well as increasing number of Internet users. These factors are further boosting adoption of optical communication and networking equipment, owing to increasing focus of companies on wavelength transmission of network connection.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
SOFTWARE
texasguardian.com

Industrial Flooring Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Current Outlook by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Industrial Flooring Market by Thickness (Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty), Material (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Anhydrite, and Others), and End User Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation & Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
texasguardian.com

Babynes Market | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, (2021-2030) | Key Player - Cyanamid India Ltd, Baby, Brezza Enterprises, LLC., Gerber Product Company, EZ Living, LLC.

Babynes is a beverage machine used to make formula from single use capsule for new born babies, infant and toddlers. Babynes beverage machine is user friendly and creates formula in less than one minute, these babynes machine uses single milk capsule with water and create one time serving for infants and toddlers. Babyness machine prepare formula at right temperature and with right dosage, this process is fast, hygienic and very easy. Capsules are available in 2 sizes and in 6 formulations; babynes machine has a chip inside that checks authenticity of capsules and prepares formulation in one touch within a minute. Babynes beverage machine gaining prominence among people as it prepares prefect formula in short time and convenient to use. These are prominent factor in growth of babynes market.
INDUSTRY
texasguardian.com

Halal Cosmetics Market: Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Halal Cosmetics Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global market is expected to reach $54,164 million by 2022, from $20,247 million in 2015, registering a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
texasguardian.com

Medical Payment Integrity or Fraud Detection Market May See a Big Move | United Health Group, DXC Technology, CGI, SAS Institute,

Latest released COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Medical Payment Integrity or Fraud Detection Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Stone Paper Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2028

The global Stone Paper Market is expected to reach USD 26.53 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing packaging and labeling industries. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce, owing to the penetration of the internet will also fuel the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding deforestation are giving way to innovations and advancements in the paper and pulp industry.
RETAIL
texasguardian.com

Digital Textile Printing Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Digital Textile Printing Market by Substrate (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others), Ink Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Dispense, Sublimation, Pigments, and Others), and End Use (Clothing, Household, Technical Textiles, and Display & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Intent-Based Networking Market Analysis of Effective Business Strategies 2022 to 2028

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is causing widespread concern and economic hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities across the globe. The situation is changing quickly with widespread impacts. The ongoing spread of the COVID-19 has become one of the major threats to the global economy, and is causing widespread concern and economic hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities across the globe. The "new normal" that includes social distancing and working from home has created challenges with daily activities, regular work, needs, and supplies causing delayed initiatives and missed opportunities. COVID-19 has caused the overall semiconductor industry to mobilize quickly and to make short-term decisions with long-term implications. An increase in penetration of wireless and cloud technology in various industries is expected to register a gradual increase, owing to various contributing factors such as the availability of novel products and a rise in awareness toward automation.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Polymer Binders Market To Reach USD 50.51 Billion By 2028

Growing global construction industry coupled with increasing per capita paint consumption in APAC is expected to stimulate market growth. The global Polymer Binders Market is expected to reach USD 50.51 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing global construction industry is a major factor affecting the demand for polymer binders. Based on statistics, by 2030, the volume of construction output is projected to grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion. China, U.S. and India are anticipated to be the major contributors and are likely to account for 57% of the global growth. Growing global technical textile industry is also likely to influence market growth. Increasing demand of technical textile from end-use industries such as automobile, healthcare, construction, and geotextile among others are expected to drive market demand.
CONSTRUCTION
texasguardian.com

In-Person Learning Market to Reach $74.16Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.0-GR: Allied Market Research

The increase in demand for in-person learning and rising expenditure on obtaining quality education is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The factors such as rising disposable income and availability of convenient learning opportunities will provide lucrative opportunities to the forthcoming future. The growing awareness regarding the importance of education and rising government expenditure on the development of education infrastructure is anticipated to foster the growth of the in-person learning industry.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy