(Reuters) – Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri became the fifth team to unveil an example of their 2022 Formula One challenger, taking the wraps off the AT03 in an online launch. The car, which will be raced by an unchanged driver line-up of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda and features a similar livery to last year, has been designed to Formula One’s radical new rules which are aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO