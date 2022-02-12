ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LATAM (Latin America) Maltodextrin Market To Be Driven By The Robustly Growing Food And Beverage Industry During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'LATAM (Latin America) Maltodextrin Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the LATAM (Latin America) maltodextrin market, assessing the market based on its segments like Application, Feedstock, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the...

India Cold Chain Market to Grow at CAGR of 13.66% during 2021-2027 | Renub.com

The report published by Renub Research, titled "India Cold Chain Market Size, Share, Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" the India Cold Chain Market is expected to reach US$ 53.07 Billion by 2027. The Indians have long curbed the enormous losses of perishable foodstuffs and initiated cold storage and cold transport facilities within the vicinities of the farms. Hence, the cold chain is integrated into the logistic processes of most of the companies and has a significant market share in cold chain logistics of perishable products (fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, dairy products). Moreover, with the changing lifestyles and demand for processed foods, the cold chain has become the need of the hour.
France Oral Care Market To Be Driven By A Growing Demand For Oral Care Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'France Oral Care Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the France oral care market, assessing the market based on its segments, distribution channels, and major regional markets. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global proteasome inhibitors market, assessing the market based on its segments like products and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Rising demand from the food & beverage industry anticipated to drive the expansion of Aseptic Processing market in the forecast period 2021-2030

On the basis of packaging type, the carton segment dominated the aseptic packaging market growth in 2020. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Aseptic Processing Market by Packaging, Material and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global aseptic processing market size was valued at $73.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $133.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The pharmaceuticals segment held more than 60% of the global aseptic processing market share in 2020, and is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.
Total Station Market worth $2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

According to the new research report, the "Total Station Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Type (Manual, Robotic), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Total Station Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the total station market can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, high urbanization rate in developing countries, and growing investments in the development of transportation infrastructure. The robotic total station market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of these stations attributed to their higher accuracy and advance features as compared to traditional surveying equipment.
Homewares Market is estimated to reach $2,028.68 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing demand for advanced, smart and elegant home appliances and furniture are expected to escalate the demand for homewares products. Increase in spending for home decoration and improvement practices owing to growing disposable income specially in emerging economies including China, India and Brazil, are anticipated to contribute toward the homewares market growth during the forecast period. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Homewares Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,"The global homewares market size is expected to reach $2,028.68 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.
Toluene Market Share by Type, Application, Covid-19 Impact and Future Scenario

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Toluene Market by Derivative Type (Benzene & Xylene, Toluene Diisocynates, Solvents, Gasoline Additives), Production Process (Reformate, Pygas, Coke/Coal, and Styrene), Application (Drugs, Dyes, Blending, Cosmetic Nail Products) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Balsa Core Materials Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Region, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2025

Balsa Core Materials Market size is estimated to grow at a significant rate during 2018 to 2025. As per the report, Balsa Core Materials Market was over $199 million in 2017, and is projected to surpass $291 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for approximately 40% share in 2017.
Oil Spill Management Market Demand, Growth Analysis To Reach USD 197.49 Billion By 2028

Global Oil Spill Management Market size is expected to reach USD 197.49 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as rising demand for onshore and offshore drilling management solutions and services and increasing volumes of oil and gas transportation through pipelines and tankers, which sometimes results in oil spills and pipe ruptures, are driving market growth.
Packaged Soup Market Projected to reach $18,317.3 million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Packaged Soup Market by Product Type, End User, Packaging, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global packaged soup market size was valued at $11,758.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,317.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027.
In-Person Learning Market to Reach $74.16Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.0-GR: Allied Market Research

The increase in demand for in-person learning and rising expenditure on obtaining quality education is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The factors such as rising disposable income and availability of convenient learning opportunities will provide lucrative opportunities to the forthcoming future. The growing awareness regarding the importance of education and rising government expenditure on the development of education infrastructure is anticipated to foster the growth of the in-person learning industry.
Smart Retail Device Market is Projected to Reach $74.68 Billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 17.2%

Smart Retail Device Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global smart retail devices market size was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
Halal Cosmetics Market: Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Halal Cosmetics Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global market is expected to reach $54,164 million by 2022, from $20,247 million in 2015, registering a...
Digital Textile Printing Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Digital Textile Printing Market by Substrate (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others), Ink Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Dispense, Sublimation, Pigments, and Others), and End Use (Clothing, Household, Technical Textiles, and Display & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Grain Mill Products Market Size, Growth Factor, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Grain Mill Products Market by Product Type (Wheat, Rice, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″. According to the report, the global grain mill products industry was pegged at $655.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 830.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.
ATM as a Services Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink

The Latest Released ATM as a Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of ATM as a Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in ATM as a Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as NCR Managed Services, FssTech, Cashlink Global System, Automated Transaction Delivery, Electronic Payment and Services, First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink, Quality Data Systems (QDS), CMS Info Systems, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Cardtronics, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Financial Software & Systems, Fiserv, Inc., FUJITSU, Hitachi Payment Services, NHAUSA & HYOSUNG TNS.
Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends Across the Globe by 2022

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type (Plastics, Metals, Fabrics, Leather, Composites, and Others), Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, and HCV) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Babynes Market | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, (2021-2030) | Key Player - Cyanamid India Ltd, Baby, Brezza Enterprises, LLC., Gerber Product Company, EZ Living, LLC.

Babynes is a beverage machine used to make formula from single use capsule for new born babies, infant and toddlers. Babynes beverage machine is user friendly and creates formula in less than one minute, these babynes machine uses single milk capsule with water and create one time serving for infants and toddlers. Babyness machine prepare formula at right temperature and with right dosage, this process is fast, hygienic and very easy. Capsules are available in 2 sizes and in 6 formulations; babynes machine has a chip inside that checks authenticity of capsules and prepares formulation in one touch within a minute. Babynes beverage machine gaining prominence among people as it prepares prefect formula in short time and convenient to use. These are prominent factor in growth of babynes market.
Brazil Tire Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.25% from 2021 to 2027 | Renub.com

According to the report by Renub Research, titled "Brazil Tire Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" the Brazil Tire Market Size reached US$ 6.29 Billion in 2021. Brazil is home to one of the most pre-eminent automotive markets, including tire is the significant component of a vehicle interacting with the road. In terms of annual new registrations, the characteristics of tires mainly influence the performance of a vehicle. Tires affect a vehicle's traction, handling, ride comfort, and fuel consumption. A tire is a ring-shaped component surrounding a wheel's rim to transfer the vehicle's weight from the axle into the wheel to the ground and provide traction on the surface.
Stone Paper Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2028

The global Stone Paper Market is expected to reach USD 26.53 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing packaging and labeling industries. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce, owing to the penetration of the internet will also fuel the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding deforestation are giving way to innovations and advancements in the paper and pulp industry.
