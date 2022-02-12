ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Hold Hands In Costa Rica In 1st Photos Since His NFL Retirement

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsWYd_0eCOlisg00
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen look happier than ever in Costa Rica, enjoying the beach as the former football star settles in to retirement.

Tom Brady is ready for retirement! In recent photos you can see here, the former football player and Super Bowl MVP walked hand-in-hand with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as the pair enjoyed some family time under the sun in Costa Rica. Gisele wore a casual black mini dress while Tom sported a t-shirt and shorts for the occasion as they walked along the waves with an adorable pup in tow. The photos of the couple come on the heels of Tom’s “difficult” announcement to his fans that he was retiring from the game of football after 22 years on the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIF3E_0eCOlisg00
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Costume Institute Gala (David Fisher/Shutterstock).

Retirement is definitely looking nice for the Brady bunch, as Gisele herself has also been sharing some intimate pictures from the Central American country. In a series of photos posted on Feb. 8, the model shared a bare-faced pic of her proudly holding up a large yucca vegetable with a sweet and simple smirk on her face. “Look what I got from my garden!” she exclaimed. “Yucca anyone?”

In addition to a slew of appreciative fans, her hubby was quick to give his reaction to the post, writing, “what a cutie pie!” in the comments.

Following Tom’s “difficult” Feb. 1 announcement of his retirement, his wife has been nothing but supportive, posting some tender photos of memories on (and off) the field and writing a lengthy caption. “What a ride @tombrady ! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!” Gisele said on Instagram on the same day.

She continued, “We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.” Even though the six-time Super Bowl champ didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, he still a winner in his family’s book.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Him For Retiring: Here’s To Your ‘Next Steps’

The ‘Blue Bloods’ actress celebrated the NFL great, who she dated for three years, as he officially announced his retirement. Bridget Moynahan, 50, had only good things to say about her ex-boyfriend Tom Brady, 44, as he announced his retirement on Tuesday February 1. The actress posted the same photo of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback that he did when he announced his retirement, and she said she was “proud” of him and was excited to see where his journey would take him next.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady’s NFL Future: How Wife Gisele Bundchen Factors Into His Decision To Keep Playing

Tom Brady has a tough decision to make as this seems to be the first year that he has seriously considered retiring from the NFL. Tom Brady, 44, may not be sticking around in the NFL for too much longer. Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their playoffs game and his season is officially over, he has to revisit the decision about whether this is the year to retire. “Over any other year, this is the first year that retirement has even had an inkling of being thought about on Tom‘s side of things,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reveals How He’s Spending Super Bowl Sunday

In just a few hours, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the Super Bowl. While the Rams and Bengals are playing for a Lombardi Trophy, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is taking the weekend off. He and his family took a trip to Costa Rica for the weekend, according to TMZ.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Gisele Bundchen
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen planned wedding in 10 days – see all her dresses

Tom Brady, 44, and his wife Gisele Bündchen, 41, are likely planning to watch the Super Bowl this weekend – it was only last year that he won with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But 13 years ago, the pair were planning their intimate Santa Monica nuptials which included a gorgeous church ceremony and two bridal outfits for Gisele. The couple got engaged in January 2009 and married just weeks later, in the first of two wedding ceremonies within one year.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady sends depressing tweet on Super Bowl Sunday

Tom Brady basically went to the Super Bowl every other year on average during his remarkable career, and he clearly expected this season to be no different. Brady shared a screenshot from his phone hours before kickoff of the Super Bowl. It appeared to show that he had set a reminder of what time he needed to arrive at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Brady captioned the photo “Sh*t…”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#Super Bowl Mvp#Central American
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl 56 Tonight

Tom Brady is used to setting his calendar for the Super Bowl this time of year. But unfortunately for the G.O.A.T., he forgot to cancel this year’s Super Bowl LVI event in his phone after the Rams eliminated his Bucs in the divisional round. “[Expletive]…” Brady tweeted.
NFL
FanSided

Mac Jones’ work ethic in question, Patriots QB acting like a prima donna

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones should be hard at work this offseason rather than frolicking around Super Bowl week like a prima donna. The alternate Pro Bowler, a truly meaningless designation if there ever was one, has been wasting valuable time during Super Bowl week when he should be hard at work steeling himself for a run there himself next season. If this sounds like it’s calling out Mr. Jones, it certainly is.
NFL
Popculture

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship Through the Years

It has been over a decade and a half since actress Bridget Moynahan and NFL star Tom Brady broke up, yet some fans are still preoccupied with their relationship. Moynahan and Brady dated for just over 2 years and had one child together, so it makes sense that their lives are still intertwined. Here's a look at the romance that once dominated celebrity news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

NFL legend Joe Montana makes bold prediction for Tom Brady’s retirement

The NFL’s biggest game of the year is about to take place. While everyone is preparing for Super Bowl 56, legendary quarterback Joe Montana has provided his opinion on Tom Brady’s retirement. Montana went as far as to provide a prediction on what’s in store for Brady’s future. Things could get interesting in the upcoming offseason.
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned For A Tom Brady Comeback

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year. But will the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback actually stay retired?. Not everyone is buying it. Many are starting to believe that Brady will eventually un-retire. But will he return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or play...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals How the Super Bowl Is Different for Her This Year

This year’s Super Bowl is going to feel a little bit different than usual for Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan. There’s no doubt about that. Nowadays, Bridget Moynahan is best known for her role in Blue Bloods. She has been starring in the CBS police procedural since 2010. Moynahan plays Erin Reagan in the show, an assistant district attorney for New York County. She’s the daughter of Frank Reagan, who’s played by Tom Selleck, and a sister to Danny and Jamie Reagan. They are played by Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes, respectively.
NFL
Miami Herald

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may look like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. “I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in...
NFL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy