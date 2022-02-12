Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Hold Hands In Costa Rica In 1st Photos Since His NFL Retirement

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen look happier than ever in Costa Rica, enjoying the beach as the former football star settles in to retirement.

Tom Brady is ready for retirement! In recent photos you can see here, the former football player and Super Bowl MVP walked hand-in-hand with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as the pair enjoyed some family time under the sun in Costa Rica. Gisele wore a casual black mini dress while Tom sported a t-shirt and shorts for the occasion as they walked along the waves with an adorable pup in tow. The photos of the couple come on the heels of Tom’s “difficult” announcement to his fans that he was retiring from the game of football after 22 years on the field.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Costume Institute Gala (David Fisher/Shutterstock).

Retirement is definitely looking nice for the Brady bunch, as Gisele herself has also been sharing some intimate pictures from the Central American country. In a series of photos posted on Feb. 8, the model shared a bare-faced pic of her proudly holding up a large yucca vegetable with a sweet and simple smirk on her face. “Look what I got from my garden!” she exclaimed. “Yucca anyone?”

In addition to a slew of appreciative fans, her hubby was quick to give his reaction to the post, writing, “what a cutie pie!” in the comments.

Following Tom’s “difficult” Feb. 1 announcement of his retirement, his wife has been nothing but supportive, posting some tender photos of memories on (and off) the field and writing a lengthy caption. “What a ride @tombrady ! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!” Gisele said on Instagram on the same day.

She continued, “We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.” Even though the six-time Super Bowl champ didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, he still a winner in his family’s book.