Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash4Life' game

A Los Angeles man is being charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants after he allegedly caused a disturbance midair, causing a Washington, D.C.-bound flight from Los Angeles to land in Kansas City on Sunday. The man, Juan Rivas, was subdued by both passengers and crew members, including...
Kyiv and Moscow (CNN) — Russia announced Tuesday that some of its troops would return to base after completing recent drills, but stressed that major military exercises would continue. The Russian defense ministry said troops from its Southern and Western military districts -- parts of which are next door...
The accounting firm that has for years prepared annual financial statements for Donald Trump and his businesses is cutting ties with his company and says a decade's worth of the reports "should no longer be relied upon." The firm, Mazars USA, wrote to the Trump Organization's chief legal officer Alan...
London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, outlining plans not only to tow away their rigs but to strike at their bank accounts and their livelihoods. “These blockades are...
Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind many of the most beloved comedies of the late 20th century, from "Animal House" to "Ghostbusters," has died. He was 75. Reitman died peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. "Our...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A candidate for Louisville’s metro council stands charged with attempted murder, accused of opening fire on a mayoral candidate whose shirt was grazed by a bullet in his campaign headquarters, police said Tuesday. Quintez Brown, 21, also faces four counts of wanton endangerment, Louisville...
Prosecutors argued that three men on trial for federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery used racial epithets and killed him because he was Black. Travis McMichael, 36, along with his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and his neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted last year for the murder of Arbery. They now face a new trial on whether they targeted Arbery because of his race.
Comments / 0