Patrick Peterson on Chandler Jones, Upcoming Free Agency, Kyler Murray

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is an accomplished player.

After arriving as the fifth overall pick in 2011, Peterson locked down opposing wideouts for 10 seasons in a Cardinals uniform, earning three first-team All-Pro selections as well as eight Pro Bowls and landing on the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team during that time.

However, last season saw a change for all parties involved, as Peterson departed the desert for the frigid landscapes of Minnesota after signing a one-year deal with the Vikings.

Peterson is a veteran both on the field and in the negotiating room, as he landed a five-year extension worth $70.05 million in July of 2014. If anybody could put their finger on how potential scenarios may play out, it would be the multi-contract corner who figures to be a candidate to one day end up in Canton.

Peterson, in an interview with AllCardinals Howard Balzer and Greg Frank on SportsMap Radio Friday on Radio Row, spoke about the current situation regarding Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones, who is set to hit the market this offseason.

"I don't know. You never know what's going to take part over there in Arizona," said Peterson. "So I just have to wait and see like everybody else I guess, but I don't have any insight. But I did say on my podcast a couple of weeks ago, if he didn't have a deal by now, he's looking for another team."

Peterson, who took a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Vikings leading into 2021, said he planned ahead knowing cap space would increase significantly.

"I mean, at the end of the day, I knew what was going to happen this year as far as the cap raising, being the highest that it's been in years. So I think for myself to go out and have a successful year, and just try to hit the table again (was the right move)," said Peterson.

"I feel like I had a good year in what I was able to sustain and not get much opportunities going my way. I got the one pick at the end of the year, had a little injury there, I missed three games. But I thought overall I played solid. I thought I had a very, very solid season. So now we just got to see what other teams think and we'll go from there."

The transition from the desert and sunshine of Arizona to the harsh winters of Minnesota can be quite dramatic, although Peterson said he embraced the idea of change.

"You know, it was great man. It was just time for change. I've been there for 10 years, had a great time there. But I never had opportunity to experience the seasons and live in snow," said Peterson about the move.

"So I'm grateful for that, you know? Having an opportunity to live in another part of the country, another part of this world. My kids love it. It can be two inches (of snow) on the ground, my kids want to go outside and try to make snow angels. They've been around it, but they never lived in it. So it was a great experience. We had an awesome time. And we can't wait to see what happens in the next couple weeks."

Peterson also mentioned that Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald lived down the road from his house, saying he saw Fitzgerald a handful of times.

Switching from one legend to another, Peterson was asked about who he tried to emulate as a player. Like any other top corner, Deion Sanders was the inspiration.

"Prime was my all-time favorite, just the way he changed the game (was inspiring). And that's not only why I wear No. 21, but that's why I wanted to play offense. That's why I wanted to play punt returner. That's why I want to play kick return. I just didn't feel that I was a cornerback. I feel like I was a damn good football player. Just get the ball to me."

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has all eyes and ears on him following his recent scrubbing on Instagram, where all but two pictures remain and with no Cardinals affiliation in sight.

Peterson, having played with Murray for two seasons before departing, wasn't able to give any inside information about the quarterback possibly searching for a contract extension.

"You know, I don't know. I heard about this at the Waste Management (Open). I didn't see it, but I do follow Kyler. I don't really look into that stuff, so I don't know what to take from it. But I told media, that's your job to look into it," said Peterson with a laugh.

There's no telling where Peterson may find himself in 2022, but much like Murray's social media fiasco, we'll be sure to look into it as Peterson suggested.

