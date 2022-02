Made out for years by owners and fans as the central villain of all things financial, super agent Scott Boras has taken an even more visible place over the last two years of tumult. Sure, I find many of his analogies and puns eye-rolling, and I am cautious about anything that centers the top-tier earners at the expense of the lower-earning guys and/or amateurs (not to say he does that, exclusively! I’m just cautious about when it happens). But, generally speaking, Boras is just a very visible, very involved, very successful agent, who does right by his clients. I think he gets more grief than is deserved.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO