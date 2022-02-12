ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1. Use this technique for the perfect texture.

By Cassie Sheets
Martinsville Bulletin
 3 days ago

Limewash requires a little more effort...

martinsvillebulletin.com

TrendHunter.com

Men's Textured Hair Grooming

Frederick Benjamin is officially available in 500 Target retailers. The company was founded by Michael James, who is on a mission to empower Black men in the grooming department. Frederick Benjamin's line of men's haircare products boasts unique staples that ensure every man has the opportunity to sculpt his hair, no matter the style.
HAIR CARE
Martinsville Bulletin

1. Use color blocking to create more height.

We’d all love to have lofty ceilings (until it was time to pay the heating bill) but that’s not always the case. Whether you have low ceilings or standard ceilings like @homebodyhq, color blocking your room with a lighter color on top and a bold dark color below can create the illusion of height.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Martinsville Bulletin

2. Use organic shapes for a softer feel.

Color blocking doesn’t have to be super bold or include contrasting colors. This budget bedroom glow up from @dwellaware shows how soft lines and organic shapes create a more subtle version of this painting trend.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Art Technique Activities

The ‘Multi-Activities Scratch Art’ kit teaches young artists the technique of scratching to create artwork. Scratch art is made by using “a wooden stylus… [to] delicately scratches the boards in the places indicated to reveal new colors or illustrations,” as mentioned in the description. It is an activity that stimulates creativity as well as teaches control and fine motor skills to get the effect they want.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ariellephoto
FASHION Magazine |

Texture Talk: 4 Ways to Perfect Your High Puff Hair Look

It's high time to elevate your puff game. The high-puff hairstyle is a timeless go-to that’s both classic and playful. Like any other ponytail, it’s achieved by simply gathering the hair at the top of your head into a “puff.” However, our current obsession with minimalist beauty has us all seriously questioning the high puff’s versatility.
HAIR CARE
picturecorrect.com

Football Photography Tips and Techniques

American football photography offers challenges which are very different than those of traditional photography. In this article, I will introduce you to helpful techniques to get you up to speed with gear and technique, so you can catch the winning touchdown this fall!. Equipment. A fast DSLR camera and lens...
PHOTOGRAPHY
TrendHunter.com

Modular Textured Sofas

The Canadian-based furniture brand Part & Whole recently rolled out its modular sofa system, dubbed the Chord. Manufactured in Canada, the sofa features three modules to allow consumers to reconfigure its set up according to their living space requirements. Chord is defined by its supergraphic cushion topper, in addition to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
lawrence.edu

Material Handling and Safe Lifting Techniques

Planning ahead for a job that requires material handling or lifting can help you avoid pain and injuries. Know what you are lifting and how to lift it. Proper technique matters. Make sure the work area and pathway is flat, dry and clear of debris, tripping hazards. Be aware of...
APPLETON, WI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
kcrw.com

Slippurinn: Resurrecting old Icelandic recipes using modern techniques

Born on Vestmannaeyjar, a group of islands on the south coast of Iceland, chef Gísli Matt returned home to open a restaurant with his parents and sister. Slippurinn is on the precipice of celebrating a decade of menus. The restaurant is housed on the second floor of an old...
RECIPES
Fstoppers

Using V-Flats for Background and the Perfect Lighting

Are you looking for an easy way to achieve great lighting with minimal gear? Regardless of whether it's because you are starting off and have to stay within a certain budget or you simply do not want to carry and set up a lot of gear, here's an easy way to get perfect lighting.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Use the right equipment, technique while surfcasting | Fish Rap

Besides “Crabs ’n Dabs,” the most consistent fishing around the Monterey Bay this time of year is surfcasting for big barred perch. Yes, most the fish are on the small side and at least half the surfcasters we know practice catch and release, so it’s not necessarily a freezer-filling proposition. But it does take skill, luck and dedication to get good at surf fishing. Best thing is, the opportunity lies at any beach at the end of the street.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Washington Post

A paleo-friendly chicken soup owes its velvety texture to a Cantonese cooking technique

Michelle Tam has a little secret. She’s not necessarily writing her cookbooks and blog just for paleo-conscious home cooks. “The design for all of our cookbooks is to secretly appeal to kids,” said Tam, who just published her third cookbook, “Nom Nom Paleo. Let’s Go!” “That is why we do the step-by-step photos, the cartoons and the dad jokes. We want kids to be excited to cook their own meals and to be interested in cooking their own foods.”
RECIPES
oberlin.edu

This Week in Photos: Marveling the Technique

An eyedropper filled with blue pigment hovers over a shallow tray of clear liquid. With steady hands the small droplets of color are released and waft along the surface. Seconds later a pale freeform circle is formed. The students performing these marbling techniques in papermaking are examples of the many projects taking place this Winter Term. They also serve as inspiration for this week’s photo series.
OBERLIN, OH
Elle

'Black Don't Crack' - Why The Language Around Black Women Ageing Needs To Change

I turned 30 in December. And yes, while I may well only be entering the second third of my predicted lifespan (hopefully), I grew up in the Bridget Jones era, wherein the media considered you to have practically fallen off a cliff after 30. How depressing. Towards the end of last year, after two years of staring at myself during perpetual Zoom meetings, I was beginning to notice my forehead wrinkles setting in and that my laughter lines, which I inherited from my dad, were becoming full-on nasolabial folds. I started looking into tweaks I could make to gently un-crease my features. I’d done my research on botox and filler and was certain about what I wanted. I had friends that had started their quest to slow the ageing process already– now it was my turn.
SOCIETY
calmsage.com

Exploring Techniques Of Bioenergetic Therapy!

Bioenergetic therapy is a kind of mind-body psychotherapy that is based on the neurobiological connection. The main focus is on treating the body alongside your mind. Bioenergetic therapists believe that the mind and the body are connected. The connection they state is with respect to the reactions we have to...
HEALTH
archiproducts.com

Textured by antoniolupi: the Line Becomes Three-Dimensional

15/02/2022 - Semi-transparent and three-dimensional frames redefine the concept of line. With the Tramato containers Gumdesign studio adds another piece to the TRALERIGHE project, the carpets collection designed for antoniolupi. There is a simple and complex idea at the base of everything: that that the tessellation of surfaces and volumes can take place starting from a simple element such as a line, a geometric shape which, par excellence, we associate to the concepts of infinity, evolution, energy.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Springfield News Sun

Dog adds texture to artist’s work

Over the years I’ve written about the connection between artists, their work and dogs. The stories ranged from examples of canine art at the Dayton Art Institute to instructions on projects to do with our four-legged family members. To date, I have yet to write about an artist and her dog.
hypebeast.com

Holzweiler Draws on Weather-Beaten Textures For FW22

Norwegian label Holzweiler has sought inspiration from treacherous weather and the effects it can leave on our environment for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Showcased at Copenhagen Fashion Week, Holzweiler draws on distressed hems, peeling paint, natural patinas and the beauty of decay, for an extensive collection extending from workwear inspired outerwear, to casual tailoring and elevated jersey pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

