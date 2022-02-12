ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympics-Snowboarding-United States win gold in snowboard cross mixed team event

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – The United States won gold in...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Snowboard Cross#Italy#Zhangjiakou#Reuters
WKYC

A historic first at Olympic speedskating as Black athlete takes gold

BEIJING, China — Erin Jackson has become the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. And a gold one, at that. Jackson won the 500 meters with a time of 37.04 seconds Sunday, giving the Americans their first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Winter Olympics medal count: Who is winning Beijing 2022 so far?

The Winter Olympics 2022 medal table is up for grabs in Beijing and Norway are the favourites to top the charts once more, having pipped Germany to top spot four years ago in Pyeongchang. Both nations won 14 gold medals in Korea, but Norway’s greater total of 39 medals overall gave them the edge over Germany, who won 31. Norway are the kings of skiing and will again be looking to dominate on snow, with sights set on a similar medal tally once more. Germany meanwhile are the masters of sliding, embodied by their bobsleigh master Francesco Friedrich, a...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Netherlands win emotional short track speed skating gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. "Today, Lara proudly looked down on us." The Netherlands claimed an emotional short track speed skating gold...
SPORTS
WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

US wins gold, silver in Olympic monobob

Kaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal, and her first for the U.S. The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women’s monobob event. It’s the first sliding medal for the U.S. in seven events so far — the others being four in luge and two in skeleton — at the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Quentin Fillon Maillet Wins 4th 2022 Olympics Medal With Biathlon Pursuit Gold

It’s rare to have a perfect day as an athlete, but that’s essentially what Quentin Fillon Maillet pulled off to win the men’s biathlon 12.5km pursuit on Sunday. The 29-year-old Frenchman was 20-for-20 on his rifle shots after starting the event 26 seconds behind Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe, who had the advantage due to his gold medal victory in the sprint. Boe had an inaccurate day amid snowy conditions, missing seven shots and ultimately finishing fifth.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics: Team GB’s men edge Switzerland on final stone to close in on curling semi-finals

Bruce Mouat was thrilled to throw a perfect last stone and see off stubborn Switzerland 6-5, strengthening Team GB’s grip on a spot in the Olympic curling semi-finals.With three tricky games to come in the round-robin stage, Mouat’s rink have five of the six wins they need to guarantee a shot at a medal on Games debut.The fifth victory was the toughest yet and relied on the skip delivering a clutch last stone, chipping out a red Swiss stone to earn a vital victory.“We needed to come out and win that one to keep our hopes for the play-offs...
SPORTS
kfgo.com

Olympics-Figure skating-Valieva dominates the ice despite doping scandal

BEIJING (Reuters) – Russian teenager Kamila Valieva dominated the ice on Tuesday night, fighting back tears as she completed a skate that put her at the top of the short programme standings. The 15-year-old shook off the doping saga that has engulfed her during the Beijing Games, dazzling cheering...
SPORTS
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Team USA men's hockey faces Slovakia Tuesday night in Olympic quarterfinals

BEIJING, CHINA — After finishing the preliminary round as the only men's hockey team with three wins, Team USA will return to the ice on Tuesday night to face Slovakia in the Olympic quarterfinals at 10:10 p.m. St. Cloud State senior forward Sam Hentges made his Olympic debut on Sunday morning against Germany, taking one shot in the 3-2 win. SCSU's Nick Perbix appeared in all three preliminary games for the United States, totaling four shots. ...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
ESPN

Norway wins biathlon gold in four-man relay at Beijing Olympics; France holds on for silver, then Russia

ZHANGJIAKOU, China -- Clean shooting cleared the way for the Boe brothers to win another Olympic gold medal for Norway in biathlon on Tuesday. Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen skied the final leg of the four-man relay and hit all five targets at the last range before crossing first. Russian biathlete Eduard Latypov, who had been leading the race on the last leg, struggled at that final shooting stop. He used all three of his spare bullets and still needed to complete a penalty lap.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy