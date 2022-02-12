ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh University professor discusses scientists' efforts to find way to use nuclear fusion as power source

By Sara Madonna
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Eugenio Schuster, a professor of Mechanical Engineering and Mechanics at Lehigh University, says he and other scientists around the world are on the cusp of creating energy that hopefully could power the world and would not leave a carbon footprint. It's called nuclear fusion. "Nuclear fusion...

raleighnews.net

Scientists call nuclear fusion energy test results promising

LONDON, England: European scientists have announced that they have made a major breakthrough in their efforts to develop practical nuclear fusion. The UK-based Joint European Torus (JET) laboratory surpassed its own world record for the amount of energy extracted by combining two forms of hydrogen. If nuclear fusion can be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LiveScience

Fusion experiment smashes record for generating energy, takes us a step closer to a new source of power

An experimental nuclear fusion project has set a world record in generating energy on Earth using the same kind of reactions that power the sun. In the new experiments, the Joint European Torus (JET) in Culham near Oxford, England, produced blazingly hot plasmas that released a record-setting 59 megajoules of energy — about the same amount of energy unleashed by the explosion of 31 pounds (14 kilograms) of TNT.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Fusion#Fusion Power#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Fuel#Iter
World Economic Forum

What is nuclear fusion? The science explained

This article was originally published in March 2017 and was updated on 10 February, 2022. Scientists in the US and Europe have achieved new milestones in the journey toward creating self-sustaining fusion energy. Nuclear fusion is what happens in the Sun and other stars and involves joining two atomic nuclei...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Major breakthrough on nuclear fusion energy

European scientists say they have made a major breakthrough in their quest to develop practical nuclear fusion - the energy process that powers the stars. The UK-based JET laboratory has smashed its own world record for the amount of energy it can extract by squeezing together two forms of hydrogen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
enr.com

European Nuclear Fusion Pilot Project Sets Big Power Record

European researchers have brought the prospect of virtually limitless nuclear energy closer to reality by breaking the fusion power record by nearly a factor of three at the U.K.'s Joint European Torus facility near Oxford, England. Generating 59 megajoules of sustained energy—averaging 11 MW over five seconds—confirms the line of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
