Bengals issue final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals enter Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams as healthy as a team could hope to be.

There isn’t much of a change from the second injury report to the final one, with the following players getting official game statuses for the big game:

TE C.J. Uzomah (Questionable)

Uzomah has sworn he’ll play (and bathe in Skyline Chili if they win) despite the knee injury suffered in the AFC title game. He’s on pace to do just that and is a big piece of the offense in every facet.

Rookie second-rounder Jackson Carman replaced Hakeem Adeniji at right guard in the AFC title game and is, if nothing else, at least positioned to do so again, if not start.

Overall, the Bengals have had superb injury luck all year. They’re missing players on IR like Larry Ogunjobi, Riley Reiff, Brandon Wilson and Joseph Ossai, to name a few, but this is about as good as it gets for a team still playing in the middle of February after an extended 17-game season.