ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals issue final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVI

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJP6x_0eCOIQBp00

The Cincinnati Bengals enter Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams as healthy as a team could hope to be.

There isn’t much of a change from the second injury report to the final one, with the following players getting official game statuses for the big game:

  • TE C.J. Uzomah (Questionable)

Uzomah has sworn he’ll play (and bathe in Skyline Chili if they win) despite the knee injury suffered in the AFC title game. He’s on pace to do just that and is a big piece of the offense in every facet.

Rookie second-rounder Jackson Carman replaced Hakeem Adeniji at right guard in the AFC title game and is, if nothing else, at least positioned to do so again, if not start.

Overall, the Bengals have had superb injury luck all year. They’re missing players on IR like Larry Ogunjobi, Riley Reiff, Brandon Wilson and Joseph Ossai, to name a few, but this is about as good as it gets for a team still playing in the middle of February after an extended 17-game season.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Rams#Afc#Ir
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: NFL official explains no-call on Tee Higgins' touchdown against Jalen Ramsey

It was one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LVI, and put the Cincinnati Bengals in position to upset the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. On the first play to start the second half, Joe Burrow dropped back and found wide receiver Tee Higgins for an explosive 75-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 17-13 lead after a successful PAT by kicker Evan McPherson. Higgins strolled into the end zone with no one within a country mile of him, and the replay showed why.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Make Significant Roster Move Before Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals are adding some depth in the trenches ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. On Saturday, the team announced the elevation of veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels. Per the Bengals, “We’ve elevated DT Mike Daniels and WR Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Super...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Look: Ja’Marr Chase was wide open on Aaron Donald’s game-winning play

The Cincinnati Bengals really need to find a way to protect Joe Burrow better. If they do that, then Super Bowl 56 ends in a much different way. Super Bowl 56 ended in the most painful way possible for Cincinnati. The Los Angeles Rams were able to end things by bringing Joe Burrow down in the backfield on fourth down. All Cincinnati needed was a yard to keep the game going, but they couldn’t even get that.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Bengals’ Joe Burrow Reveals Thoughts On Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Super Bowl 56 will be a matchup between two teams that likely no one saw coming, certainly not at the beginning of the season and likely not at the start of the playoffs, either. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be taking on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium this week.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
On3.com

ESPN analyst makes horrifying comparison for Joe Burrow's career trajectory

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the NFL by storm this season, especially in the postseason. But Burrow has consistently been beaten up throughout his career. The Bengals have had issues on the offensive line for each of Burrow’s first two seasons. On Monday, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said that Burrow could be on the Andrew Luck track if the Bengals can’t fix their issues on the offensive front.
NFL
247Sports

Super Bowl LVI: Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out with knee injury against Bengals

One of the Super Bowl’s biggest stars suffered a nasty-looking injury. Los Angeles Rams star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a left knee injury and was taken to the locker room in the second quarter. The injury occurred to Beckham’s same knee that experienced a torn ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals in October 2020 when he was with the Cleveland Browns. The Rams announced Beckham is questionable to return.
NFL
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
123K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy