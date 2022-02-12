New Zealand Urges Its Citizens in Ukraine to Leave Immediately

Russia is massing even more troops near the Ukraine border, the US claimed on Friday, as warnings grew of an imminent war in Eastern Europe.Adding to a growing sense of alarm, the US, Japan and the Netherlands told their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, with the Dutch preparing to move its diplomatic mission from Kiev to Lviv in the west of the country. Israel announced the evacuation of the families of diplomats.On another day of frantic diplomatic discussions, including UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace visiting Moscow, President Joe Biden prepared to hold a phone call on Friday to discuss the...
