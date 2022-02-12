ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

New Zealand Urges Its Citizens in Ukraine to Leave Immediately

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - New Zealand's foreign ministry urged on Saturday all New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave immediately in response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine. "Aotearoa New...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russia Accuses West of Ramping up Pressure With Ukraine Arms Supplies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian official accused the West on Wednesday of ramping up political pressure on Moscow by supplying weapons and ammunition to support Ukraine during a standoff over a Russian military buildup. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine, and is set to stage military drills in close...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Macron kept at distance from Putin after refusing Covid test

Russia on Friday said French President Emmanuel Macron was made to sit at an enormously long table for his talks with Vladimir Putin because he refused to take a Kremlin-performed Covid test.   Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peksov said the decision to subject Macron to the huge table was taken after the French leader refused to take a Covid test performed by the Kremlin's medics. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Ukraine Will Receive Stinger Anti-Aircraft Missiles Within Days, Lithuania PM Says

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will receive Stinger anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania within days, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on a visit to Kyiv on Thursday. Ukraine has received planeloads of military aid from NATO country allies in recent weeks to shore up its defences after Russia massed more than...
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine says it and NATO should determine membership

KYIV, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Only Ukraine and NATO should determine Kyiv's bid to join the alliance, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after meeting his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv on Tuesday. "No one but Ukraine and NATO members should have a say in the discussions about...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#New Zealanders#Australia#Reuters#State
The Independent

Putin’s long table: Are Russian president’s meetings with world leaders Covid-conscious or a power play?

The build-up to Vladimir Putin’s recent meetings with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz focused on how the leaders might bridge a political gulf over the Ukraine crisis. Yet it was the physical distance between them that dominated the online discourse after talks began.At their meeting last week, Russia’s president sat his French counterpart more than 10ft away from him at the other end of a long, oval table in the Kremlin, generating mirth and memes on social media while commentators debated whether the seating arrangement was a Covid precaution or deliberate power play.Just over a week later, the German chancellor...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
The Independent

US warns Russia could invade ‘at any time’ as countries urge citizens to leave Ukraine

Russia is massing even more troops near the Ukraine border, the US claimed on Friday, as warnings grew of an imminent war in Eastern Europe.Adding to a growing sense of alarm, the US, Japan and the Netherlands told their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, with the Dutch preparing to move its diplomatic mission from Kiev to Lviv in the west of the country. Israel announced the evacuation of the families of diplomats.On another day of frantic diplomatic discussions, including UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace visiting Moscow, President Joe Biden prepared to hold a phone call on Friday to discuss the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Rouble leaps after Russia says some troops are returning to bases

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The rouble rose more than 2% versus the dollar on Tuesday as Russia said some troops near Ukraine were returning to their bases after military exercises, easing concerns over a potential invasion that had fuelled a Russian asset sell-off last week. Following days of U.S....
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Germany Is Ready to Discuss European Security With Russia - Scholz

KYIV (Reuters) - Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he expects clear steps from Russia to de-escalate the conflict with Ukraine, adding that Germany and its Western allies were prepared for serious dialogue with Russia over European security. "We are ready for a serious dialogue with Russia on European...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden Warns Putin on 'Decisive' Action if Russia 'Further' Invades Ukraine -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the United States and its allies would "respond decisively" if Russia "further" invaded Ukraine, the White House said on Saturday. The leaders spoke on a secure call for about an hour on Saturday morning regarding the troop...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Russia's Parliament Asks Putin to Recognise Breakaway East Ukrainian Regions

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, the house speaker said. The move by the State Duma, if approved, could further inflame a wider standoff over a Russian military build-up near...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy