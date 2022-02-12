ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Truckload: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) _ Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported profit of $16.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Warren, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $467.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.7 million, or $2.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULH

