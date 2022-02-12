Kane County Board room doubles as classroom for specialized canine

CITY OF WOOD DALE Beneficial Reuse of Biosolids NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids for the "Beneficial Reuse of Biosolids" project will be received in the office of City Clerk, City of Wood Dale, IL 60191 until 10:00 am on the 15th day of March, 2022, at which time all bids will be publically opened and read. All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked in the lower left hand corner "SEALED BID, DO NOT OPEN; PROPOSAL OF [NAME OF BIDDER] FOR THE CITY OF WOOD DALE Beneficial Reuse of Biosolids". Specifications may be obtained at the Clerk's office or by mail/email upon request. This is a prevailing wage project. Please contact Brett Garelli, Assistant Public Works Director, by phone 630-787-3782, or by email at bgarelli@ wooddale.com , with any questions regarding the bid. All proposals must be accompanied by a bid guarantee consisting of a bid bond, a cashier's check, or certified check in the amount of not less than two percent (2% of the amount of the bid). Failure of the US Post Office, or any other messenger service to deliver the bid on time will not be the responsibility of the City of Wood Dale. The bidders accept full responsibility for timely delivery of their bids. The City of Wood Dale is not liable to any costs incurred in submitting a bid. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any technicalities. The City of Wood Dale also reserves the right to delay the bid opening for a reasonable time and/or to make changes to the project's specifications by means of bid addendum which will be e-mailed to all interested parties that have obtained bid documents. Lynn Curiale City Clerk Dated this 15th day of February 2022 Published in Daily Herald February 15, 2022 (4577440) , posted 02/15/2022.

