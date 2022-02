****SPOILERS FOR THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT SEASON 1 BELOW*****. These past two weeks have left Star Wars fans blown away as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) returned in Book of Boba Fett with the Darksaber and went to see our favorite little green friend Grogu in Book of Boba Fett and allowed fans to see Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) train Grogu which had so many nostalgic references to Star Wars: Episode V – Empire Strikes Back (1980) with Luke carry Grogu on his back and training him just like how he was trained by Grand Master Yoda. Dave Filoni directed the episode and left fans in shock after having moments like Luke talking to Ahsoka, seeing Grogu’s perspective of Order 66, and of course seeing the silhouette in the desert of the legendary bounty hunter himself, Cad Bane.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO