2. Brighten up a room.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will travel to a galaxy far, far away for its annual Valentine’s Day card drive, which is ongoing through Feb. 14 at chla.org. Members of the public may visit the website and create an outer space-themed Valentine’s Day card for a CHLA patient. Supporters may choose from three animated galactic designs (a unicorn jumping over the moon, koala riding a rocket and an alien orbiting Earth in a UFO) and write a message to spread cheer among pediatric patients. For each Valentine sent through Feb. 14, Postmates has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, committing up to $20,000.
Comments / 0