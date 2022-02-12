Monarch Live debuts on in-house television at Naperville senior living community

The wait is finally over: JoJo's ShakeBAR is officially opening Tuesday, Feb. 15, in downtown Naperville. If the photos of the colorful, gargantuan shakes and cocktails are any indication, diners are in for a treat. Inspired by diners of the 1980s and '90s, JoJo's offers snacks (Buffalo wings, onion ring tower, JoJo's fries), soups, sandwiches (Reuben, The Clevelander, honey fried chicken, loaded grilled cheese), sides, salads, supper (baked mac 'n' cheese, Momma's lasagna, Pop's pot pie), basic shakes, floats, milk bars, a milk and cookie flight, specialty hot chocolate, cocktails (Cotton Candy Martini, Ferris Mule...R, Pretty in Pink, Blueberry Gin & Juice) and more. Oh, and not to mention the main attraction -- the $14 Biggie Shakes, featuring the Wonder Years (blueberry shake, candy marshmallow, gummy candy ribbon and cotton candy), Girl Scout (Andes mint chocolate shake, toasted marshmallow, chocolate pretzel, chocolate s'more and double chocolate cookie) and the Rocky IV (banana Reese's Pieces shake, toffee marshmallow, white chocolate boxing glove and a peanut butter cookie), to name a few. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Make reservations on OpenTable or try walk-in.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO