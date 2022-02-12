ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Monarch Live debuts on in-house television at Naperville senior living community

By Submitted by Monarch Landing
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a local take on a national television show. Monarch Live, with Mary & Claudette, is a casual, hilarious, and informative version of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. The show is streamed weekly at Monarch Living senior living community in Naperville for viewing on the in-house television station. The show highlights...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Dining bites: JoJo's ShakeBAR opens Tuesday in downtown Naperville

The wait is finally over: JoJo's ShakeBAR is officially opening Tuesday, Feb. 15, in downtown Naperville. If the photos of the colorful, gargantuan shakes and cocktails are any indication, diners are in for a treat. Inspired by diners of the 1980s and '90s, JoJo's offers snacks (Buffalo wings, onion ring tower, JoJo's fries), soups, sandwiches (Reuben, The Clevelander, honey fried chicken, loaded grilled cheese), sides, salads, supper (baked mac 'n' cheese, Momma's lasagna, Pop's pot pie), basic shakes, floats, milk bars, a milk and cookie flight, specialty hot chocolate, cocktails (Cotton Candy Martini, Ferris Mule...R, Pretty in Pink, Blueberry Gin & Juice) and more. Oh, and not to mention the main attraction -- the $14 Biggie Shakes, featuring the Wonder Years (blueberry shake, candy marshmallow, gummy candy ribbon and cotton candy), Girl Scout (Andes mint chocolate shake, toasted marshmallow, chocolate pretzel, chocolate s'more and double chocolate cookie) and the Rocky IV (banana Reese's Pieces shake, toffee marshmallow, white chocolate boxing glove and a peanut butter cookie), to name a few. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Make reservations on OpenTable or try walk-in.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Daily Herald

Best Bets: Andrew McCarthy, Travel & Adventure Show hit Rosemont

Attend the Travel & Adventure Show for vacation seminars, to learn about new destinations, and to meet celebrities like Andrew McCarthy, Pauline Frommer and more. The convention returns this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $16 one-day ticket; $24 two-day ticket; $15 parking. (847) 692-2220, travelshows.com or rosemont.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
ROSEMONT, IL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
148K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy