During the reveal live stream for The Wolf Among Us 2, the title received a brand new trailer alongside a plethora of information via a presentation by presenter Geoff Keighley. The CEO of the new Telltale studio, Jamie Ottilie, and the game’s director, Nick Herman. The title’s development is heavily discussed regarding the new Unreal-engine utilization, thematic intentions, and diverse cast. Bigby’s and Snow’s voice actors are also present, providing personal insight into how they feel about stepping back into these roles after many years.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO