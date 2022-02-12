ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

No. 8 UConn bounces back from loss with 84-60 rout of DePaul

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bMoMU_0eCNrRKA00

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Dorka Juhasz scored 22 points and Christyn Williams added 20 as No. 8 UConn bounced back from its first conference loss in almost nine years with an 84-60 win over DePaul on Friday night.

Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points for the Huskies (16-5, 10-1 Big East), who were once again without three starters because of injury.

UConn, which lost by three points at home to Villanova on Wednesday night, has not dropped consecutive games since the end of the 1993 season, a span of 1,044 games.

Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Deja Church added 17 points for DePaul (19-7, 11-4), which lost by two points to UConn in Chicago last month.

UConn outrebounded DePaul 47-37, outscored its opponents 62-30 in the paint and had 18 second-chance points to just seven for the Blue Demons.

Juhasz and Edwards combined for just six points and two rebounds against Villanova. They accounted for 23 points by halftime in this one, leading the Huskies to a 42-29 lead at intermission.

DePaul, playing without injured guard Sonya Morris, who was averaging just under 18 points, shot just 33% (23 of 69) from the floor, including 24% (10 of 35) in the first half.

UConn improved to 21-1 all-time against DePaul, with the lone loss coming in the teams' first meeting in 1983.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: Morrow now has 18-consecutive double-doubles and 21 on the season. She had 30 points and 14 rebounds last month against the Huskies.

UConn: Caroline Ducharme, who was averaging 12.6 points this season, missed her third straight game with a head injury. Olivia Nelson-Ododa missed her second straight game. UConn said she is dealing with a groin injury. Paige Bueckers is still sidelined with a knee injury that has kept her out since early December.

UP NEXT

DePaul: The Blue Demons wrap up their road trip with a visit to Georgetown on Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies visit Marquette on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

