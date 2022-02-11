ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unpacking Future Packers: No. 71 Trent McDuffie

By Brennen Rupp
 3 days ago
The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Since 2017, the Washington Huskies football program has had eight defensive backs get selected during the NFL Draft.

The Huskies will add three more to that list after the 2022 NFL Draft. Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon and Brendan Radley-Hiles will all hear their names called this spring.

McDuffie is a first-round prospect and most likely will be the first UW cornerback to get selected in the first round since Marcus Peters was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 18th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

The cornerback that’s been compared to Jaire Alexander checks in at No. 71 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

As a freshman in 2019, McDuffie recorded 45 tackles, one interception, and broke up three passes.

In four games during the 2020 season, McDuffie recorded 0.5 tackle for loss and one interception. This past season McDuffie recorded one tackle for loss and broke up six passes.

“Trent’s rare athleticism, success as a true freshman, and polish in both man and zone coverage are what makes him different,” Roman Tomashoff, a contributor Realdawg.com, said. “Fans have been clamoring for a long time to see what it would look like to see the staff coach highly rated prospects like McDuffie, and the result is arguably the top cornerback in the draft. Talent plus elite coaches equal great results.”

McDuffie is a lockdown cornerback. The UW cornerback is smooth in his backpedal. He has loose lower half. He’s able to flip his hips without gearing down and has the quickness to run with wide receivers downfield. McDuffie is always in the right place and never gives up the big play.

According to Pro Football Focus, McDuffie didn’t allow more than 39 yards in coverage in any game this season and hasn’t allowed a touchdown since 2019.

“At a certain point, quarterbacks just stopped looking his way,” Tomashoff said. “With his combination of technical skills, athleticism, and elite instincts, he can stick with practically any receiver and take them out of the game.”

McDuffie doesn’t have eye-popping ball production during his career. That’s a product of quarterbacks not testing him enough (36 targets in 2021). He has natural ball skills and does a great job of breaking on routes to break up passes.

“He has natural ball skills, and knows how to find the ball in the air,” Tomashoff said. “He takes advantage of bad throws, and with six PBU’s in 2021, he has a knack for being around the ball.”

McDuffie is a physical run defender. He’s a reliable open-field tackler and is quick to drive on wide receiver and bubble screens to blow them up before they get going.

“He’s very good in run support,” Tomashoff said. “He’s fast, strong, and knows how to wrap up and tackle. He doesn’t go for the big hit, and with his high football IQ, he’s always in the right position to make a play.”

PFF compared McDuffie to Jaire Alexander, and the way McDuffie plays the run will remind Green Bay Packer fans of the star cornerback.

“Jaire is a little faster,” Tomashoff said. “Trent has the same elite short-area quickness. I think Trent is a little bit better in run support and as a tackler.”

McDuffie brings special teams value. During his time at UW, he returned nine punts and averaged 8.2 yards per return.

“He did it in high school as well, and while that’s not even close to the same thing, he knows what it looks like,” Tomashoff said. “After being asked to return punts for a few weeks in 2021, a minor ankle injury on a punt return ended those plans for the coaching staff.”

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Packers selected Eric Stokes, a cornerback with a track background in the first round. McDuffie is an outstanding athlete with a track background. The UW cornerback posted a 41.5 inch vertical during UW’s summer combine. He also was No. 40 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks list.

To go with his athleticism, McDuffie has outside-inside versatility. He played primarily on the boundary during his time at UW but has the short-area quickness, instincts, athleticism, and toughness to play in the slot.

Fit with the Packers

The Packers already have two lockdown cornerbacks in place with Alexander and Stokes.

If Rasul Douglas isn’t re-signed, who is the third cornerback? Will Chandon Sullivan get a new contract? Will Kevin King get his third contract with the Packers?

If the Packers can’t lock up Douglas, it’s possible that Brian Gutekunst spends another first-round pick to address the cornerback position.

“Trent’s experience, athleticism, and ability to truly take a receiver out of the game would be all I need to hear,” Tomashoff said. “I’m sold on him as a first-round pick, and he’s the kind of guy that’s going to have a very long career and a lot of success at the next level.”

McDuffie is an athletic lockdown cornerback that’s capable of playing press or zone coverage. He has the versatility to play on the boundary or in the slot.

A future starting secondary of Alexander, Stokes and McDuffie would give Joe Barry three lockdown cornerbacks.

When April rolls around, the Packers may have more pressing needs on the roster, but a future starting secondary with that trio in place would be hard for Gutekunst to pass up.

