Bears Drop First Two

Tallahassee, FL. – The Mercer softball team grabs their first win of the season over Loyola-Chicago Sunday morning, earning Head Coach Lindsay Fico her first division 1 win. "The weekend didn't start the way we wanted, but I am extremely proud of this team," said Head Coach Fico. "We knew we had a challenge in front of us opening at FSU, but early adversity is something we feel will pay off in the long run. It's hard to not focus on results as a coach, but we are doing our best to trust our process because it's what we preach to our team. We can't ask them to take a step back and reflect if we aren't willing to do it ourselves. I'm proud of them and encouraged by their enthusiasm to build a winning program."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO