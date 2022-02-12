ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Drop First Two

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTallahassee, FL. – The Mercer softball team falls in both games of their season opener to Loyola Chicago and Florida State University. Hannah Pitts and the Bears defense held the Ramblers to zero runs at the top of the first to start the game. Rebeca Laudino would be first at bat...

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wayne State softball drops two games in Arkansas

Arkansas Tech scored five unearned runs in the second inning and took advantage of four Wayne State errors in the game as the Golden Suns blanked the Wildcats 10-0 in five innings in the Wildcats’ final game of the Alvy Early Memorial Softball Tournament in Bentonville, Arkansas. Arkansas Tech improves to 6-4 while WSC falls to 0-4 on the season.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Bears Fall in Two Games

Tallahassee, FL. – The Mercer softball team drops two in games against Loyola Chicago and Kennesaw State. The first run of the game would be from Loyola Chicago in the bottom of the second. Annie Potter ended the streak of no hits with a single to right center and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Softball Drops Two Games in Arizona at Desert Stinger

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Western Washington University softball team was defeated in a pair of games Saturday at the Desert Stinger Tournament at Lincoln Park. The Vikings dropped to 2-7 on the season falling to Washburn 6-2 in the opening game of the day and then 1-0 against Minot State in the second game.
TUCSON, AZ
Midshipmen Buck Bears

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Seven consecutive goals scored by the host Midshipmen proved a barrier too big for Mercer to come back from, as Navy (1-1) won the battle by a 15-5 scoreline at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Mercer (1-2) opened the second half's scoring when Cole...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
Pirates drop two on Saturday in Kickin’ Chicken Classic

CONWAY, S.C. – The East Carolina softball team fell in a pair of games Saturday on day two of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic at St. John Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. The Pirates could not make late leads stand in either contest, falling to Georgetown 3-2 in nine innings and Purdue by […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Men's Tennis Falls To Kennesaw State

MACON, Ga. – The Mercer Bears welcomed in state rival, Kennesaw State to town for a mid-day showdown. The Owls came out victorious, taking down the Bears by a score of 6-1. With the loss, the Bears fall to 4-3 on the season. KSU improves to 3-2 on the year.
MACON, GA
Dordt Softball Drops Two On Saturday

Aberdeen, South Dakota — Dordt left the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th, falling to Dickinson State 2-1 in the fifth game of their neutral-site weekend. The Blue Hawks were first on the board as Madison Stephens hit a triple and then scored on an error in the top of the 2nd.
ABERDEEN, SD
Bears Set To Host Kennesaw State, Georgia Central This Week

MACON, Ga. – The Mercer women's tennis team will be back in action for a pair of matches this week. They kick off the week with a matchup with Kennesaw State on Monday February 14 at 3 P.M. at the Randy Stephen's tennis center. They follow it up with a match against Georgia College on Wednesday February 16 at 11 A.M. at the John Drew Smith tennis center.
MACON, GA
Bears Travel to Atlanta

MACON, Ga. – The Mercer Softball team hits the road for Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Bears are coming off a 1-4 opening weekend in Tallahassee, Fl, winning their first game of the season over Loyola-Chicago, 4-3, in the last day of the tournament. GAME...
MACON, GA
Showdown in Savannah with Jacksonville

MACON, Ga. – Just four games into the 2022 slate, Mercer will face its first ranked opponent in one that's quite familiar: Jacksonville. The Bears and fifteenth-ranked Dolphins will meet in Savannah, Ga. for a neutral site contest tomorrow evening for the second consecutive year. While Mercer and Jacksonville are SoCon foes, this will not be counted as a conference game for either side.
MACON, GA
Blue Hawks drop two over the weekend

BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA – The Dickinson State University (DSU) women's basketball team dropped a pair of North Star Conference games over the weekend. The Blue Hawks – who sat in third place in the NSAA – fell to No. 25 ranked Dakota State University on Friday night and Bellevue University on Saturday. With the losses, the Blue Hawks drop to 9-20 overall and 7-6 in conference action.
BELLEVUE, NE
Bears Grab First Victory of Season

Tallahassee, FL. – The Mercer softball team grabs their first win of the season over Loyola-Chicago Sunday morning, earning Head Coach Lindsay Fico her first division 1 win. "The weekend didn't start the way we wanted, but I am extremely proud of this team," said Head Coach Fico. "We knew we had a challenge in front of us opening at FSU, but early adversity is something we feel will pay off in the long run. It's hard to not focus on results as a coach, but we are doing our best to trust our process because it's what we preach to our team. We can't ask them to take a step back and reflect if we aren't willing to do it ourselves. I'm proud of them and encouraged by their enthusiasm to build a winning program."
CHICAGO, IL
4-star WR includes pair of B1G programs in Top 10

A 4-star wide receiver out of Arizona is considering two B1G schools for his commitment. Kyler Kasper, a heavily-recruited receiver in the 2023 class, has whittled his list of considerations down to 10 programs. The two B1G schools to make the cut are Iowa and Ohio State. He’s also including UCLA, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, Arizona State, Oregon and Miami (FL).
FOOTBALL

