BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A second-half offensive explosion of 51 points propelled Lehigh men's basketball to an 86-77 win over Bucknell on Monday night in Stabler Arena. Lehigh made 14 3-pointers for the game, just one from tying the Stabler Arena record, led by a 9-of-13 effort in the second half. The Mountain Hawks featured four players scoring double digits, led by 19 points apiece from seniors Marques Wilson and Nic Lynch. With the win, Lehigh has swept the regular season series with Bucknell for the first time since 2016-17, and improves to 8-7 in Patriot League play – good for sole possession of fourth place in the standings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO