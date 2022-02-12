Top 25 Fared

With the introduction of the early signing period in college football a few recruiting cycles ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes changed their approach. While that updated rhythm to the process was obstructed by COVID-19, the Iowa coaching staff has once again been able to wrap up their class of 2022 largely before the early signing period closed. The beauty of getting an early start and wrapping a class up early is the staff is able to focus all attention on the following cycle begin forming the all important relationships with prospects that can lead to campus visits and eventually a potential commitment.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO