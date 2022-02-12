ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Top 25 Fared

ESPN
 3 days ago

No. 1 South Carolina (22-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday. No. 2 Stanford (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday. No. 3 Louisville (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Notre Dame, Sunday. No. 4 Michigan (20-3) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday. No....

www.espn.com

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WOWK 13 News

Where are people in West Virginia moving to most?

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
ECONOMY
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football Recruiting: 2023 Colorado DL Chase Brackney Commits to Hawkeyes

With the introduction of the early signing period in college football a few recruiting cycles ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes changed their approach. While that updated rhythm to the process was obstructed by COVID-19, the Iowa coaching staff has once again been able to wrap up their class of 2022 largely before the early signing period closed. The beauty of getting an early start and wrapping a class up early is the staff is able to focus all attention on the following cycle begin forming the all important relationships with prospects that can lead to campus visits and eventually a potential commitment.
IOWA CITY, IA
Cleveland.com

Austin Parks, 4-star center, commits to Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball’s 2023 recruiting class has added a second member in Austin Parks of Memorial High School in Saint Marys, Ohio. The three-star recruit is the nation’s No. 148 player and No. 18 center. Since Chris Holtmann took over the program in 2017, Parks is the seventh in-state commit the Buckeyes have landed, with at least one in every class. They beat out eight other schools, including Illinois, Indiana and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Report: Latest on the severity of TyTy Washington injury

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats are playing some of their best ball of late, and they just might have dodged a bullet following an apparent injury to TyTy Washington. Washington, a freshman, is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in just under 30 minutes per contest. But Washington left Wildcats fans scared for his impending diagnosis following a dangerous collision against Florida. Washington was quickly taken to the locker room for further evaluation against the Gators, finishing his day with 10 points, five boards and six assists in 26 minutes played.
BASKETBALL
College Football News

Illinois vs Northwestern Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Illinois vs Northwestern prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 13. Record: Illinois (17-6), Northwestern (12-10) – Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Illinois vs Northwestern Game Preview.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1011now.com

Nebraska upsets 5th-ranked Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team upset 5th-ranked Indiana, 72-55, on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Five Huskers players scored in double figures, including Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby who had 14 points apiece. The win likely solidifies Nebraska’s spot in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament next month.
LINCOLN, NE
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Wipes Out Wolverines, 68-57, in Ann Arbor

The Buckeyes walked into the Crisler Center as the underdogs, but walked out the victors Saturday with an impressive win over its archrival. Despite losing four of their past five Big Ten road games, No. 16 Ohio State got off the schneid with a 68-57 win over the Wolverines, beating Michigan in Ann Arbor for the second straight time since the 2019-20 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

3 Schools Reportedly Looking To Leave Their Conference Early

Three schools are reportedly looking to jump off the Conference USA ship early. On Friday, CBS Sports‘ Shehan Jeyarajah revealed Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion all plan to leave for the Sun Belt a year early. This would put them in their new conference in time for the 2022 athletic year, rather than initial target date of “no later than June 2023.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball falls to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team fell to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after a 1-1 week that included two pivotal games. First, the Buckeyes blew a six-point lead at Rutgers on their way to a disappointing 66-64 loss that left the team with more questions than answers about its ceiling. OSU quickly righted that ship on Saturday night with a convincing 68-57 win over Michigan, helping head coach Chris Holtmann improve to 4-1 against Juwan Howard.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Bracketology Report: Badgers holding in favorable positions

We are already halfway through February and before you know it March Madness will be here in full force. The Wisconsin Badgers have had a great season thus far and will look to continue to make a push toward a top seed come March. Last time out the Badgers fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after another poor shooting performance and some uncharacteristic mistakes on defense and at the free-throw line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Why Tamika Catchings struggled as GM and what's next for the Indiana Fever

You could almost hear a collective gasp across the WNBA world when the Indiana Fever made their lottery pick last April. Admittedly, the 2021 WNBA draft was weak; everyone knew that. However, there was at least still some potential for a good pick at No. 4. UCLA's Michaela Onyenwere, for instance, was still available -- she would go on to be the league's 2021 rookie of the year.
NBA
1011now.com

Huskers routed by Iowa, 98-75

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball was fresh off their first Big Ten win of the season ahead of Sunday’s game against Iowa. The Huskers with a much different outcome Sunday as they were by the Hawkeyes 98-75. The turnovers plagued the Big Red, they turned the ball over 15 times and Iowa capitalized on all of those with 24 points coming off of turnovers.
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

What they’re saying nationally, in Wisconsin about Rutgers’ huge upset win over No. 14 Badgers

Rutgers pulled off a historic upset on the road on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights defeated No. 14 Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in a 73-65 victory that gives their NCAA Tournament hopes a monumental boost. It was the first time Rutgers (15-9, 9-5) ever won in Madison, marked the first time it ever defeated three consecutive ranked opponents and gives it a much-needed road win for its March Madness hopes.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Moving past losses a strength for the Badgers

MADISON, Wis. — About 20 minutes after the Wisconsin Badgers lost in uncharacteristically ugly fashion to unranked Rutgers on Saturday afternoon, sophomore guard Johnny Davis seemed eager to move on. "We have to come out next game and not worry about this one," Davis, who scored just 11 points...
MADISON, WI
ESPN

What is Kentucky's place in the men's basketball national championship discussion, and will the Wildcats win at Tennessee?

It has been seven years since the Kentucky Wildcats reached the Final Four in men's basketball, an eternity for a program with the legacy of the one located in Lexington. The 2021-22 version of the Wildcats has a fighting chance to end the drought and might not be stopping at an 18th trip to the national semifinals -- the program's ninth national championship is beginning to look like an increasing reality.
LEXINGTON, KY

