Sunday represented big time opportunities for both UNI basketball teams. Unfortunately, neither the women nor the men were able to take advantage. The UNI women started slow, played well for two quarters and ran out of gas in their 66-57 setback to Missouri State Sunday afternoon. The men on the other hand fell behind early and it only got worse in the second half of their 85-58 loss to Loyola Chicago. The women are now 16-8 overall and 9-4 in conference play while the men are 14-10 overall and 10-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO