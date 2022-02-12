ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

China approves use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eK3jh_0eCNh0Sw00

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s medical products regulator said on Saturday it has given conditional approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug Paxlovid, making it the first oral pill specifically developed to treat the disease cleared in the country.

The National Medical Products Administration said Paxlovid is approved to treat adults who have mild to moderate COVID-19 and high risk of progressing to a severe condition. Further study on the drug needed to be conducted and submitted to the authority, it said.

It is not immediately clear if China is already in talks with Pfizer to procure the pill.

“This is an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” a Pfizer representative said in a statement, without providing information about procurement.

The approval is a boost to Pfizer which expects $22 billion in 2022 sales of the treatment.

Pfizer executives have said the company is in active discussions with over 100 countries about Paxlovid, and has the capacity to provide 120 million courses if needed.

While a number of vaccines are available worldwide to help prevent infection and serious illness, including one made by Pfizer, there are limited treatment options for people infected with COVID-19.

Pfizer in December said final trial results showed its treatment reduced the chance of hospitalisation or death by 89% in COVID-19 patients at risk of severe illness given the treatment within three days of the onset of symptoms, and by 88% when given within five days of onset.

The United States is paying around $530 for each course of Paxlovid and $700 for each course of rival COVID-19 pill molnupiravir developed by Merck & Co.

China has kept daily number of new COVID-19 patients with confirmed symptoms to below 250, and sometimes fewer than 10, in the past year.

The number is small for its 1.4 billion population and by global standards, thanks to China’s approach of quickly containing any local flare-ups as soon as possible and its weeks-long quarantine requirement for most travellers arriving from abroad.

China has yet to approve any COVID-19 vaccines developed by foreign drugmakers but has vaccinated 87.1% of its entire population by Feb. 7 using several domestically developed shots.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Study shows Pfizer vaccine booster produces antibodies after 4 months

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Antibodies capable of countering the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus are still present in the body four months after a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, researchers have reported. Data gathered by scientists working for the vaccine maker and the University of Texas Medical Branch...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Merck Co#Procurement
KTSA

FDA drag their feet on providing the public with Pfizer’s vaccine data

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared it needed 75 years to produce all of the documents it received from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine data. However, the U.S District Court in Texas ordered to begin delivering 55k pages per month beginning March 1, but the agency argues it may not be able to comply and is asking the court to give them until May to begin delivering the documents. Getting the government to do something is always a chore, but is the FDA using bureaucracy as a shield to help a pharmaceutical giant by claiming a documents request would take them 75 years? For more information, Lars speaks with Tracy Beanz, who is the Editor of Uncover DC.
INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Lilly enters agreement to deliver Covid-19 drug doses to the US

Lilly has sought FDA EUA for bebtelovimab to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in specific high-risk patients. Eli Lilly and Company has signed an agreement with the US Government to deliver up to 600,000 doses of its investigational drug, bebtelovimab (LY-CoV1404; LY3853113), for at least $720m. A neutralising IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb),...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech to delay seeking authorization of their COVID-19 shot in young children

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Friday they are continuing to test their COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 6 months old and 4 years old and will now wait until April when they believe they will have clinical data evaluating three doses to seek emergency authorization in the U.S. This announcement comes less than two weeks after the companies submitted an application for emergency authorization to the Food and Drug Administration for this age group based on data using the first two out of three doses. At that time, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a news release: "If two doses are authorized, parents will have the opportunity to begin a COVID-19 vaccination series for their children while awaiting potential authorization of a third dose." An FDA advisory committee was then scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks among young children. (The FDA said Friday that the meeting has been postponed.) Over the past year, Pfizer's stock has gained 46.3%, while BioNTech's shares are up 44.0%. The S&P 500 is up 15.2%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

U.S. FDA authorizes Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY.N) COVID-19 antibody drug for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, adding a tool that has been found to work against the highly contagious Omicron variant. The FDA authorized...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Eyewitness News

FDA may soon authorize Pfizer COVID vaccine for children under 5

(WFSB) - The FDA may soon authorize the COVID vaccine for children under 5. Young kids receive more than a dozen doses of other vaccines before kindergarten. Some people want to know if another vaccine is too much. Doctors say another vaccine isn’t too much for young children. The COVID...
HARTFORD, CT
wesm913.org

Feds' contract with Pfizer for Paxlovid has some surprises

The United States is spending about $530 for each 5-day course of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid. But the contract for the first 10 million doses would allow the government to get a lower price if one of a handful of other wealthy countries gets a better deal on the drug.
INDUSTRY
HPCwire

Supercomputer Simulations Show How Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral, Works

Just about a month ago, Pfizer scored its second huge win of the pandemic when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued another emergency use authorization to the company—this time for Paxlovid, a Covid-19 therapeutic shown to produce a reduction in risk of hospitalization or death by up to 88 percent if taken soon after the onset of symptoms. Within days, the federal government had ordered 20 million courses of Paxlovid, and Pfizer is expecting to make 80 million courses by the end of the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Johnson & Johnson halts production of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, report says

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has halted production of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, according to a New York Times report. The pharmaceutical company last year quietly shut down production at a plant in Leiden, Netherlands, which was the only facility where usable doses of the vaccine are manufactured, catching some of its customers off guard, the report states.
INDUSTRY
HuffingtonPost

Pfizer Postpones Request To Give COVID Vaccines To Kids Under 5

Pfizer-BioNTech has postponed its request that the Food and Drug Administration approve its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, saying it wants to wait for data on a third dose in that age group before proceeding. Data has shown that the company’s two-dose regimen triggers a strong immune response in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

FDA Grants EUA to Lilly's Bebtelovimab to Treat Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

This decision was based from the analysis of the company’s phase 2 BLAZE-4 trial. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Eli Lilly an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its therapy, bebtelovimab, to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. "With the emergence of variants such as Omicron, treatment options...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Pfizer Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is trading lower Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested additional data before approving its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months to four years old. Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) extended their rolling submission to the FDA seeking to amend the Emergency...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy