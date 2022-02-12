ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics Live: German skater back after positive COVID test

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:

German pairs skaters Nolan Seegert and Minerva Fabienne Hase practiced for the first time Saturday, 10 days after Seegert tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in Beijing and was put into quarantine.

Seegert and Hase were forced to withdraw from the team competition, which meant Germany received no points for the pairs short program. That made it impossible for the longshots to advance to the medal round of the event.

The individual pairs competition begins Friday night, so they still have nearly a week to prepare.

The women’s session is later Saturday at the same practice rink near Capital Indoor Stadium. It’s unclear whether Kamila Valieva who is at the center of a Russian doping controversy, will be on the ice again. She is awaiting a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport on whether she can continue in Beijing with the women’s event beginning Tuesday.

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Today at the Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva leads, Team GB nightmare continues

Emerging from a cloud of controversy and recrimination, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva delivered her lowest score of the season but it was still more than enough to lead the women’s figure skating competition after the short programme at the Winter Olympics.Valieva, cleared to compete by an ad-hoc committee of the Court of Arbitration for Sport despite a positive drugs test, stumbled on her opening triple axel but scored 82.16 to finish ahead of compatriot Anna Shcherbakova.It leaves Valieva as the clear favourite to win the event when it concludes with the free skate on Thursday, but if she finishes in the...
SPORTS
Figure skaters sound off on Valieva's Olympic doping scandal

Figure skaters competing against 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva shared a range of views about the doping scandal that has caused havoc at the Beijing Olympics and overshadowed the marquee women’s contest.Valieva was back skating at Capital Indoor Stadium on Tuesday in the women’s short program, a day after she was cleared to compete in the individual event.The controversial ruling was made Monday by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel at the Olympics. Valieva already earned a gold medal when the Russians won the team event last week.The medals won't be presented in Beijing by the IOC, however, because the...
SPORTS
US figure skaters struggle at women's Olympic short program

Three U.S. women advanced to the free skate but struggled to break into medal contention in an event that has been overshadowed by the latest Russian doping scandal. The dominant Russians had three of the top four spots, and Alysa Liu was the only American breaking into the top 10, in eighth.“I don’t know how anybody else skated. I only know how I skated. Again, it’s disappointing. I hope that they skated well. And if not, then I guess we’re in the same boat,” said Karen Chen, who came in 13th. “We’ve just got a focus on delivering a...
SPORTS
Bruce Mouat guides Team GB men to curling semi-finals with victory over Sweden

Bruce Mouat has guaranteed his second shot at an Olympic medal after he steered his Great Britain men’s curling team to a tight 7-6 win over reigning world champions Sweden at the Beijing Aquatics Centre.Mouat, who missed out on a mixed medal alongside Jennifer Dodds earlier in the Games, can head into the last two matches of the round-robin section secure in the knowledge that his team have done enough to reach the last four.Mouat’s men capitalised on a blistering start, in which they went 3-0 up after the first two ends, but had to withstand a late fightback in...
SPORTS
Kamila Valieva holds back tears after first skate since doping controversy at Winter Olympics

Kamila Valieva fought back the tears after her first skate since the doping controversy that has engulfed the Winter Olympics in Beijing.The ROC skater was awarded a massive score of 82.16 by the judges before an outpouring of emotion while hunching over her knees.The 15-year-old takes a huge lead at the top of the standings and is on course for gold, but that medal may never be awarded after her positive test for a banned substance was revealed last week.It was not perfect, unsurprisingly given the circumstances, with a slight fall on the triple axel. But she survived the rest...
SPORTS
Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva competes in figure skating as Team GB curlers face Sweden

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
Today at the Winter Olympics: Fears raised over Kamila Valieva’s mental health

Kamila Valieva took to Olympic ice again on Sunday, as fears were raised about her mental well-being ahead of an expected verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport over her right to stay at the Games.The 15-year-old went through her usual warm-up routine at the figure skating practice hall while an ad-hoc CAS committee met to consider a series of appeals against the decision by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency to lift a provisional suspension imposed upon the skater following a positive test for the banned heart medication trimetazidine.The International Testing Agency (ITA), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the...
HEALTH
