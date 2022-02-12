Police: Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Shootout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In North Philadelphia, police are investigating a shootout that left a man critically wounded. Police heard gunshots around 4 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

They noticed a group of men shooting at each other. After they fled, police say a 36-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. He was shot twice in each thigh.

Police found a gun at the scene and arrested a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .