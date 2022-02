Man looking stressed out after reading a document.Gerber86/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.),. Suppose you are one of the hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents who filed a claim for unemployment benefits with the Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) in 2020 or 2021. In that case, you may be required to pay back the money you received from the state.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO