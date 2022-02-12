ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Byron Allen says the NFL needs him to be an owner

By Antonio Clark, The Associated Press
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaIGu_0eCNXu5500

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Byron Allen says the NFL needs him to join the ownership group.

Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos and become the NFL’s first Black owner. He told The Associated Press on Thursday night that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft approached him in November 2019 about buying a team.

”(They) said: ‘We need your help. We want to achieve an important goal, which is to have the first Black owner of an NFL team, which is something we haven’t been able to achieve in 100 years,’” Allen said. “I said, ‘I’m happy to help.’”

The NFL’s ownership ranks are overwhelmingly white. Of the league’s 32 teams, the only minorities to have a controlling ownership stake are the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Shad Khan and the Buffalo Bills’ Kim Pegula, who co-owns the team with her husband, Terry.

“I think it’s important that we have Black people throughout the entire ecosystem, not just coaches, management, vendors as well as owners,” Allen said. “That’s how you are going to effectuate real positive change. They need somebody like me in that owners’ room to help bring a different perspective. You can’t have it look like everybody going to the same country club. We have to make sure we have somebody in there who is going to show them what time of day it is. I’m happy to do it. Now, listen, it’s going to cost some money to do it. I believe it’s a huge opportunity for the league to step up and achieve something that’s long overdue, getting a Black owner. It’ll be great for the league and more importantly, great for the country.”

Allen, a media mogul and head of Entertainment Studios, and a group of investors are in the “early process” of putting together a bid.

“It’s going to be competitive, we’ll be there and it might cost a little bit of money,” Allen said.

Goodell addressed Allen’s prospective bid in his news conference on Wednesday that was heavily focused on increasing diversity in the league.

“We would love to see a diverse owner of the team, whether that’s a person of color or a female or a Black man, we think that would be a really positive step for us,” Goodell said. “It’s something we have encouraged. It’s one of the reasons we have reached out to find candidates who can do that. There is no timetable. The Denver Broncos are selling the team, not the NFL. We would have approval rights, but I think we will be very clear, and we have already with the Broncos, that it’s something we seek to have in the ownership group. And it’s certainly something we will encourage as the process goes along.”

Allen said he anticipates the Broncos will have a new owner before the start of the 2022 season.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/robmaaddi

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Byron Allen
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Shad Khan
Person
Kim Pegula
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#American Football#Ap#The Denver Broncos#First Black#The Associated Press#The Buffalo Bills#Entertainment Studios
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Arrested at Los Angeles Airport

Adrian Peterson is spending his Super Bowl Sunday in jail. According to TMZ Sports, the legendary NFL running back was arrested on his way out of Los Angeles. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports that Peterson was arrested in booked for felony domestic violence at LAX following a call airport police received Sunday morning over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd’s Tweet About Snoop Dogg Is Going Viral

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd made some waves on Twitter with his reaction to Snoop Dogg’s apparent weed smoking right before Super Bowl LVI’s halftime show. Quote tweeting the New York Post‘s article, the host of “The Herd,” tongue-in-cheekily said: “It’s California. I might do the same before I go on today.”
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Attended Concert After Losing Super Bowl

It’s hard to get into the headspace of a player who just lost the Super Bowl, let alone the starting quarterback for one. In the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he found a unique way to cope with yesterday’s loss. On Monday, TMZ Sports released a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady addresses comeback rumors

Tom Brady announced his retirement two weeks ago, but many people refuse to believe we have seen the last of the seven-time Super Bowl champion in the NFL. For now, Brady insists he is quite pleased with his decision. Brady spoke about walking away from football during his “Let’s Go!”...
NFL
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy