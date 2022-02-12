Police are searching for two suspects who swiped diamond rings from jewelry store in Shelby Township

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) - Police in Shelby Township are seeking tips to help catch two suspects who were caught on camera snatching several diamond rings from a jewelry store.

Shelby Township Police Chief Pat Barnard said two males entered Sofia's Jewelry at 49125 Schoenherr Rd on Feb. 1 around 3:30p. The two suspects asked employees to see several display items. Once the jewelry was on the counter, one of the suspects grabbed the rings and ran out with the second suspect following close behind.

The one suspect was able to steal five rings that were set with diamonds and gemstones.

The two suspects fled northbound on Schoenherr in a Mazda 4-door silver sedan which police believe is possibly a Mazda 3.

Photo credit Shelby Township Police Department

Police described the suspect who took the rings as a black male, between the ages of 17 and 25-years-old. He is taller with a thin build. He can be seen on camera wearing a black jacket or hooded shirt with STAR WARS written in white letters across the chest. He was also wearing black sweatpants with tan Gucci slides and carrying a tan or yellow backpack.

The second suspect was also described as a black male in the same age range. He is also taller with a slender frame. He was wearing matching Nike sweatshirt and sweatpants with black tennis shoes. He wore a black baseball cap with white lettering which police said they were unable to transcribe based on store footage.

Police remain hopeful that someone in the community will be able to identify the men due to "distinctive" qualities of the suspects that were caught on camera.

Barnard has asked anyone with information about the suspects or is someone has seen their vehicle to please contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121 and press extension 3.

Annonymous tips can also be made to Michigan CrimeStoppers at 800-773-2587.

Online tips can also be submitted here .