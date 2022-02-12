ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic judging under scrutiny over Parrot’s slopestyle win

By EDDIE PELLS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1rBU_0eCNTk4X00
1 of 2

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Even champion snowboarder Max Parrot knows he got away with one. Still, he’s not giving back his gold medal.

A few days after winning the Olympic slopestyle contest, Parrot told CBC Sports he knew he grabbed his knee, not his snowboard, during his winning run.

“Everyone that snowboards knows I missed that grab. I’m not hiding from that. It is what it is,” the Canadian said.

Parrot’s feel-good story — winning a gold medal some three years after beating cancer — took an uncomfortable turn almost as soon as he got off the mountain Sunday. Angles of the first jump of his winning run show him grabbing his knee when the judges scored his run as though he’d grabbed his board — a key element in the event.

The snowboarding community was up in arms. When the judging panel walked into a restaurant hours after the contest Sunday night, tables full of snowboarders from different countries booed and hissed.

Board grabs are every bit as important as flips and spins in a snowboard contest, and coming up short on a grab is something like taking an extra step, or falling, in a gymnastics floor routine.

The lead official on the judging panel told snowboarding website Whitelines that the judges weren’t provided with replays or shots of some of the angles that were showing up on social media after the contest.

“It would be different scores yes,” Iztok Sumatic told the website in answering what would have happened had judges spotted a missed grab. “But there are so many factors. All I can say, in Max’s defense ... is that it was still an insane run. He killed it, especially on the rails.”

Officials from the International Ski Federation (FIS) said Sumatic would not be available for any more interviews.

Parrot beat China’s Su Yiming by 2.26 points and topped Mark McMorris by 2.43 — a margin that would be easily erased if judges deducted for a missed grab.

Su was the only rider to perform an 1800-degree spin in the contest. McMorris put down a smooth run through the rails, landed every jump and spiked his snowboard in celebration after he finished. He looked as though he thought he’d won. When the score came up, he threw the board back down.

After the contest, both McMorris and fourth-place finisher Red Gerard were magnanimous but conceded there could’ve been issues with the judging.

Later, in a separate interview with CBC Sports, McMorris said he had the best run of the day.

“Obviously would have been nice to have a different shade of medal. But knowing that I kind of had the run of the day and one of the best rounds of my life and the whole industry knows what happened — pretty, pretty crazy,” McMorris said.

Parrot said he still thought he earned the gold medal.

“I admire Mark, I admire Su ... I think in the end the only difference is they had multiple small mistakes and I only had one, which was definitely bigger, I agree,” Parrot said.

Judges got a break of sorts in Friday’s halfpipe contest. They were getting skewered on social media after placing Japan’s Ayumu Hirano behind Scotty James after Hirano became the first rider to land a triple cork — three off-axis flips — as part of a complete run. Hirano came back on the last run, landed it again, and the judges put him in first.

Once the results are official, there’s nothing left to be done. Sumatic said he was hearing the criticism but was also receiving support — including from Su’s coach.

“We just had this camera angle that they gave us and it looked clean,” Sumatic said. “We judged what we saw and everyone felt confident with it.”

All these snowboarders will be back at it Monday in Beijing for big air qualifying.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
buzzfeednews.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Wants To Know Why She Was Banned From The Olympics When A Russian Skater Who Failed A Drug Test Was Allowed

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Beijing Olympics, will still be allowed to compete in her event, officials announced Monday. If she wins, however, no medal ceremony will be held until the investigation is complete. Arbitrators said the decision...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty James
Person
Ayumu Hirano
Person
Mark Mcmorris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Gymnastics#Slopestyle#Zhangjiakou#Ap#Cbc Sports#Canadian#Fis
The Associated Press

Olympics Live: Kamila Valieva ends short program on top

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva has topped the leaderboard at the end of the short program in women’s individual single skating. The 15-year-old Russian at the center of the latest Olympic doping controversy is primed to succeed in her pursuit of another gold medal.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

US to face Slovakia in Olympic men’s hockey quarterfinals

BEIJING (AP) — Miroslav and Michaela Knies will have big smiles on their faces when their son Matt plays for the United States against Slovakia at the Olympics. The quarterfinal matchup Wednesday is also special for Matt Knies, a University of Minnesota forward who has strong ties to his parents’ birth country, including playing for Slovakia in a youth tournament.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Joey Mantia snags 1st speedskating medal in 3rd Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Joey Mantia is finally taking home his first medal in his third Olympics. The 36-year-old American, along with Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman, earned the bronze in team pursuit on Tuesday. It was the second speedskating medal for the United States in Beijing. Erin Jackson won gold in the 500 meters.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

759K+
Followers
389K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy