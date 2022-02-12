Which Romantic Comedy Is Most Popular In Your State?

This map shows America’s most popular Valentine’s Day candies by state. Candy hearts are out, and chocolate is in! 🍫❤️. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, and people in love are putting the final pink-and-red touches on their plans for Feb. 14. They’re preparing a romantic dinner menu, constructing a cheesy Valentine’s Day craft, and, of course, stocking up on sweet treats. But, as with most things, Valentine’s Day candy preferences vary from person-to-person, and even state-to-state. Job hunting website Zippia used Google Trends to determine the most popular Valentine’s Day candy by state in 2021, and one sweet stood out above the rest: chocolate strawberries. The company uses Google Trends to determine what Valentine’s Day candy peaked in search volume on Feb. 14. From there, they assessed what candy is searched a disproportionately, high amount in each state. Unsurprisingly, chocolate-based treats reigned supreme in search, with 45 of 50 states’ candy preference being of the milk, dark, or white variety. When it came to chocolate strawberries, 10 of the 50 states made the fruity treat a priority. M&Ms and chocolate roses were close behind, receiving the search love of eight states each. Chocolate truffles, Hershey’s Kisses and Dove chocolate were the preference of five states each. One treat that didn’t get a lot of love: candy necklaces. This not-so-festive was a favorite in California, but nowhere else in the country. Another treat that people want to friendzone: conversation hearts. Although a symbol of the holiday, the chalky candy was only popular in four states: Iowa, Maine, Michigan and North Dakota.Related video: How to make your own Valentine’s Day cardsBut no matter how popular a candy may be on Feb. 14, they will all be discounted come Feb. 15.

