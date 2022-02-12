ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abraham Lincoln

16 Pennies Stacked Equals 1 Inch And 16 Pennies In A Line Equals 1 Foot

By SouthFloridaReporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first penny ever was designed by Benjamin Franklin and minted in 1787. The penny we’re familiar with today, however, adorned with the bust of late American president Abraham Lincoln, was first minted in 1909 and released on February 12th to commemorate the 100th anniversary of his birth....

