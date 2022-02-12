ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Mayo Chef Prepares Healthy Valentine’s Day Dinner (Video Recipes)

By MayoClinic.org
southfloridareporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRather than eating out on Valentine’s Day, consider making a healthy dinner at home for you and your sweetheart. Jen Welper, a wellness executive chef with the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, has just such a dinner in mind. It’s a quick and easy meal that’s good for the heart in...

southfloridareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

Our 15 Best Baked Chicken Wing Recipes of All Time Are Why Napkins Were Invented

Chicken wings are a real crowd-pleaser. Whether you're serving them as a snack at a party, an appetizer before dinner, or dinner itself, no one is able to resist this delectable finger food. Plus, how many foods come with their own convenient built-in handle? When it comes to flavors, the mighty chicken wing has something for everyone, so whether you like them spicy, cheesy, or a little bit sweet, you'll find a recipe that's just right for you on Allrecipes. And you don't even need any fancy appliances to cook them because all these recipes are made in the oven for extra crispy wings that are packed with finger-licking-good flavor. Scroll through to find our best baked chicken wing recipes of all time, including baked Buffalo wings, baked teriyaki wings, baked BBQ wings, baked lemon pepper wings, and more.
RECIPES
ABC News

Easy chicken wing recipes to make this Super Bowl Sunday

Before the AFC champion Bengals head to NFC champion Rams' territory on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium, hungry football fans everywhere will search for two last-minute things: a ticket to the big game or a recipe for the best chicken wings. Whether you're team flats or team drumsticks, the typically...
NFL
Allrecipes.com

20 Classic Cake Recipes Straight From Grandma's Kitchen

What's the secret ingredient in these tried-and-true cakes? Love. No, seriously: These recipes, which have been passed down through the generations, were submitted by the grandchildren of some very talented bakers — and the memories made in Grandma's kitchen are probably even sweeter than the cakes themselves. Whether you're in the mood for a basic Bundt or decadent chocolate dessert, you'll find a new family tradition in this collection of our very best Grandmother-approved cake recipes.
RECIPES
Democrat-Herald

5 easy recipes to try this week

This week's recipe roundup features simple meals that are great for a quick lunch, dinner or game day. Kary Osmond: Yes, a sandwich can be considered comfort food!. Tuna melts consist of tuna salad, tomato and cheese, then broiled until the cheese is melted and bubbly. And yes, it can be comfort food.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pork Tenderloin#Kosher Salt#Food Drink#Sears
Idaho State Journal

Crispy, juicy chicken but without the frying

My crispy baked chicken is a favorite at my house. I make it often because it is so easy to put together and is so juicy and delicious. The coating is crispy, and yet there is no frying involved. The baking powder is the secret. It gives the crunch without the calories. And I’ve talked about the benefits of using chicken thighs over breasts — they don’t dry out and are much tastier. The combination of spices is flavorful, and in under an hour, you have a chicken dinner that is both satisfying and delicious.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
Real Simple

How to Cook and Eat Artichokes—and 4 Artichoke Recipes to Make ASAP

Artichokes are beautiful vegetables, and are even more delicious to enjoy when they are steamed, grilled, braised, or fried. But let's be honest, most of us walk right past them in the grocery store because they seem so intimidating to cook. While preparing artichokes may be a labor of love, cooking them is fairly simple, and once you get the hang of it, you'll be able to effortlessly whip them up whenever you get an artichoke craving.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cleveland19.com

Go Red: Heart-healthy artichoke ragu from Nature’s Oasis (recipe)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - February is American Heart Month and one of the ways we’re participating is by cooking a heart-healthy meal with Chef Farron Turner, from Nature’s Oasis in the Van Aken District. Turner created a dish that has zero cholesterol, and is both vegan and vegetarian.
CLEVELAND, OH
A Cup of Jo

Found! Easy Same-Day Peasant Bread Recipe

Maybe it’s the wintry weather, but lately I’ve been craving easy bread-baking projects, even though any recipe involving yeast tends to scare me. The exception to this rule is basically any recipe from Ali Stafford of Alexandra Cooks, whose simple, clear instructions demystify the from-scratch process in a deeply motivating way — check out her bowl bread if you don’t believe me.
RECIPES
twincitieslive.com

ALDI’s Valentine’s Day Recipes

If you’re looking to impress your valentine this year we all know the closest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. And, with lots of fun treats you can share with your valentine we have Sarah Crawford joining us via Zoom for ALDI:
RECIPES
southfloridareporter.com

A Protein-Packed Dessert (Video Recipe)

Adding better-for-you recipes to your family’s menu can be as simple as incorporating protein with ingredients that enhance flavor and nutrition. For example, this Peanut Butter Crunch is powered by peanuts, a nutrient-rich superfood that delivers 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving. It’s a simple, sweet way to enjoy an at-home dessert without ditching health goals.
RECIPES
foodmatters.com

Comfort Food: Healthy Gluten-Free Fish & Chips (Recipe)

The memories that come with eating Fish & Chips as a child are bountiful! Usually on a weekend, you would head down to the local Fish & Chip shop with the family and enjoy an afternoon in the park eating fresh fish out of that butcher paper. Fast forward a few years and you get the same feeling, shortly followed by the feeling of regret as you feel the heavily deep fried fish & chips sitting in your belly.
RECIPES
Clean Eating

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Home: 39 Date-Night-Ready Dinner Recipes

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Do you already have plans for Valentine’s Day? Before you rush to make a reservation or browse your favorite restaurants’ holiday menus, make plans in your very own kitchen. The best way to make Valentine’s Day full of love is to cook dinner in your own kitchen. Think your home isn’t the most romantic date-night destination? With the right recipes, a good playlist and your partner, it’s got all of the ambiance you need.
RECIPES
Mashed

Alton Brown Shares His Secret For Healthy Cooking At Home - Exclusive

For so many, a new year means another chance to renew your goals and start building healthier habits in the kitchen. That's also true for celebrity chefs like Alton Brown. This year specifically, Brown says he's been focusing on improving the diet of his pets (and is adamant about bringing focus to the important topic of pet obesity), which you can read more about in Mashed's exclusive interview with the Food Network host and cookbook author.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

The Best Way to Show Love This Valentine’s Day, As Told by Animals (VIDEO)

Love is in the air, Green Monsters! With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, there is no better time to take a break from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life and pause to appreciate the important people in your life. Sure, some folks argue that this holiday is nothing more than a commercial concoction, designed to sucker us into buying candy and flowers – while this may be partially true, we think that any excuse to show your love is a good one.
ANIMALS
moreclaremore.com

Last Day (Almost) to Reserve Your Spot for Doe’s Valentine’s Dinner!

Doe’s Eat Place is offering a special “Dinner for 2” for Valentine’s Day this weekend! Reservations (required) are available for February 11, 12, and 14. Enjoy a four-course meal with your sweetheart, including an appetizer, dinner salad, entree, dessert, and beverage. You’ll even get a rose as a souvenir! The regular menu will also be available.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy