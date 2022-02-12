Mayo Chef Prepares Healthy Valentine’s Day Dinner (Video Recipes)

Chicken wings are a real crowd-pleaser. Whether you're serving them as a snack at a party, an appetizer before dinner, or dinner itself, no one is able to resist this delectable finger food. Plus, how many foods come with their own convenient built-in handle? When it comes to flavors, the mighty chicken wing has something for everyone, so whether you like them spicy, cheesy, or a little bit sweet, you'll find a recipe that's just right for you on Allrecipes. And you don't even need any fancy appliances to cook them because all these recipes are made in the oven for extra crispy wings that are packed with finger-licking-good flavor. Scroll through to find our best baked chicken wing recipes of all time, including baked Buffalo wings, baked teriyaki wings, baked BBQ wings, baked lemon pepper wings, and more.

