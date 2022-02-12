ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Behind China-South Korea skating row, a deeper cultural rift

By KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Chinese and South Korean short track ice skating fans are duking it out online over allegations of foul play,...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

U.S., South Korea and Japan to discuss North Korea following missile tests

Leaders from the United States, South Korea and Japan will meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea after it launched a record number of missiles last month. Meanwhile, the North Korean government is acknowledging a "food crisis" in the country. Soo Kim, a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the situation.
MILITARY
WFMZ-TV Online

Virus Outbreak South Korea

S. Korean COVID deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate. South Korea is reporting its most COVID-19 deaths in a month as the U.S. advises Americans to avoid traveling to the country grappling with a omicron surge. The country reported 61 deaths Tuesday and its 57,000 new cases were another one-day record. While the omicron variant so far seems less likely to cause serious illness or death, the greater scale of the outbreak is fueling concerns that hospitalizations and fatalities could spike. A health ministry official says hospital resources are stable, with less than 27% of COVID-19 intensive care units occupied. South Korea has a high vaccination rate, with nearly 58% of the population having received boosters, so officials hope that will prevent hospital systems from buckling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Seoul#Olympics#Ap#Chinese#South Koreans
duke.edu

Flag of the Week: South Korea

South Korea occupies the southern half of the Korean peninsula, bordered by North Korea to the north. The circle in the center of the South Korean flag symbolizes balance (yin and yang). The flag also features four trigrams, which together represent the principles of harmony and harmony. Fast Facts. Area:...
ASIA
Coinspeaker

Metaverse ETFs on Rise in South Korea

With the metaverse EFTs making waves in South Korea, an increase in revenue is inevitable. Local and foreign Investors make about 70% of revenue in South Korea. The Metaverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a future internet replication, are now in high demand in South Korea. Business investors in the Technology Industry and other sectors are keying into the probable “internet successor.” The metaverse is a 3D digital idea that allows users access to several opportunities. It offers virtual experiences for online game players on video games like Fortnite, Pearl Abyss, and Minecraft. Also, it helps users connect with friends, conduct business activities, and so on. It is a digital platform that focuses on virtual and augmented reality, relevant now and in years to come.
STOCKS
wcn247.com

Russia's Olympic doping case helps China skirt dicey topics

BEIJING (AP) — The doping scandal around Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been a Games-changer at the Beijing Olympics. It has pushed aside sensitive topics that Chinese officials hope to avoid answering at daily news briefings. The entire focus is on 15-year-old Valieva and this will continue through her long program this week where she is expected to win gold — her second of the Games — but be banned from receiving her medal after failing a pre-Games doping test. Questions have largely about Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in northwestern China.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

BEIJING (AP) — Norway has won its second straight Olympic gold medal in men’s team pursuit speedskating. The Japanese women were headed for another gold as well — until one of their skaters crashed on the final turn. The stunning fall by Nana Takagi handed the women’s team pursuit gold to Canada. The United States won its second speedskating medal of the Beijing Games. The Americans got a bronze on the men's side, denying Dutch star Sven Kramer his 10th career medal. Norway repeated its run to the gold medal from four years ago with a win over the Russian skaters.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Winter Olympians champion climate, peace amid muted activism

BEIJING (AP) — Around the world, athletes are throwing their support behind political and social causes, part of a wave of sports activism that has flourished in the years since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during games to protest police brutality against Black people. The Olympics are no exception, even here in Beijing, where pro-Democracy demonstrations were violently put down in Tiananmen Square in 1989. In perhaps the most timely example of activism at these Games, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych finished his run by flashing a sign with his country’s flag and the message “No War in Ukraine."
SOCIETY
wcn247.com

WHO Europe warns of COVID rise in east, like Russia, Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization’s Europe office says it is turning its attention to growing rates of COVID-19 infection in eastern Europe. Six countries including Russia and Ukraine have seen a doubling in case counts over the last two weeks amid the omicron surge. Dr. Hans Kluge said Tuesday that the 53-country region has now tallied more than 165 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 1.8 million deaths linked to the pandemic including 25,000 in the last week alone. But omicron is milder than previous variants and health care systems in most countries around the world aren’t under strain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

All eyes on Valieva as Olympic women's figure skating begins

BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva was on the ice for a final run-through of her short program hours before one of the most-anticipated events of the Beijing Olympics. Valieva looked confident and calm in a glittering purple dress. She fell hard on a triple axel during the session. The 15-year-old Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the women’s figure skating gold medal. Russia is aiming for the first sweep by any nation of the women’s Olympic podium. Valieva was cleared a day earlier by the Court of Arbitration for Sport following a hearing into a positive drug test that surfaced the previous week.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine. Morrison on Tuesday noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced they were pursuing closer relations since more than 100,000 Russian troops were sent toward Ukraine's borders. The ongoing crisis between Moscow and the U.S.-led allies has raised the specter of a broader conflict in Europe. Morrison called on all federal lawmakers to join the Australian government in “urging the Chinese government to denounce" Moscow's actions and allow what he called an “appropriate response” through the United Nations. Morrison’s criticisms of China will further strain a tattered bilateral relationship between Australia and its most important trading partner in Beijing.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

For Olympic curling skips, lost voice is occupational hazard

BEIJING (AP) — Tabitha Peterson is fighting a tricky and troublesome injury as she tries to guide the U.S. women’s curling team to the Olympic medal round. The American skip is losing her voice. That's no small problem when a big part of your job is shouting instructions to your teammates at the other end of the 146-foot sheet of ice. The skip throws the last and most important rocks in each end. They're also the captain of the four-person team and have the final say on all strategic decisions. Peterson's teammates say it's not uncommon for her to lose her voice. But it's early in the week for them to have to start making adjustments.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

US faces Canada again in women's hockey for Olympic gold

BEIJING (AP) — One of sports' fiercest and longest-running grudge-matches will resume Thursday when the American and Canadian women's hockey teams faceoff at the Beijing Games with an Olympic gold medal on the line. The game will mark the sixth time out of seven Olympics the cross-border rivals will play for the title. Canada has won four times. The United States is the defending champion after a thrilling 3-2 shootout victory in 2018 in Pyeongchang. The test for the U.S. is finding a way to contain Canada's dynamic offense. The Canadians are 6-0 and have outscored opponents by a margin of 54-8. Canada defeated the U.S. 4-2 in the preliminary round.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Singapore air show subdued 2 years into pandemic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s biennial air show opened Tuesday on a smaller scale than before the pandemic, even as the aviation sector gears up for a recovery two years after coronavirus outbreaks nearly paralyzed air travel. The three-day air show began Tuesday. Members of the general public are not allowed. About 600 exhibitors are showing their products and services, down from 930 during the last show in 2020, when coronavirus cases were just beginning to rise. About 13,000 people are expected to attend, less than half the 30,000 who visited in 2020. Experts say the aviation market is poised for recovery, with defense spending on the rise and commercial aviation picking up despite the latest wave of omicron-driven infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wcn247.com

Joergen Graabak of Norway wins Olympic Nordic combined gold

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Joergen Graabak of Norway won Olympic gold in Nordic combined. He rallied from a deficit of 2 minutes, 7 seconds to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race after placing 12th in ski jumping. Graabak became the first two-time Nordic combined Olympic champion on the large hill after winning the event in 2014. Norwegian teammate Jens Luraas Oftebro won silver. Akito Watabe of Japan earned bronze. Norwegian superstar Jarl Magnus Riiber had a 44-second lead in cross-country race but made a wrong turn and ended up finishing eighth.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Figure skaters sound off on Valieva's Olympic doping scandal

Figure skaters competing against 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva shared a range of views about the doping scandal that has caused havoc at the Beijing Olympics. Valieva was back skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in the women’s short program a day after she was cleared to compete in the individual event. The controversial ruling was made Monday by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel at the Olympics. Valieva already earned a gold medal when the Russians won the team event last week. The medals won’t be presented in Beijing by the IOC because the Olympic body is waiting for the longer-term investigation to play out.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Last 1 in, Gremaud edges Gu for Olympic ski slopestyle gold

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Mathilde Gremaud won the ski slopestyle contest by the slimmest of margins over fan favorite Eileen Gu. The Swiss freestyle skier who squeaked into the slopestyle final by a mere .36 points edged out Gu for the gold medal by an even narrower margin — .33 points. From almost out to the top of the podium. This medal pairs with the bronze Gremaud picked up in the big air event won by Gu. Gremaud also has a slopestyle silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games for a complete set of Olympic medals.
SPORTS
Variety

‘Divided We Stand’ Portrays the Divisions in Germany With a Light Touch

Click here to read the full article. Crime show “Divided We Stand,” which will premiere in Germany on the public broadcaster ARD on Feb. 22 with the title “ZERV,” screened this week at the European Film Market in the Berlinale Series Market Selects section. World sales are being handled by Beta Film. The show, based on true events, follows a group of police officers from West Germany who are sent to Berlin to form a special investigations unit, called ZERV, which aims to root out crimes committed in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) during the Communist era. However, as the officers...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy