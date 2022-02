Sky has revealed a first look trailer for new Sky Original drama ‘The Lazarus Project,’ a riveting and gripping 8-part action thriller from acclaimed writer Joe Barton. When George (Essiedu) wakes up one day and finds himself reliving a day from months ago, he thinks he’s lost his mind. All of his recent milestones have been undone, including his success at work and his marriage to the love of his life Sarah (Clive). Worst of all, he seems to be the only one who has noticed what’s happened.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO