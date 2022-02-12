3. Use limewash as an accent.

Last week I was tired. This week I’m falling asleep on my feet. Finally, though, things seem to be calming down. We have four goats feeding from bottles. They’re all healthy and can now stay with the other goats most of the time. Still, they have to be fed several times a day, and once or twice at night.
Gordon Ellmers got this beautiful shot of a male skunk out for a walk on a sunny February day. Hold your nose for this outdoors column ... Bob Henke writes about skunks this week. Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's...
Comments / 0