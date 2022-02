Automakers are raising prices and scaling back incentives amid an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips that has put car dealerships firmly in the driving seat. The typical new vehicle sold in December cost over $47,000, according to industry data, up about $12,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. And dealers have barely 1 million vehicles in inventory right now, down from the 3 million they would normally expect to have this time of year, according to industry data.

12 DAYS AGO